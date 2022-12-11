The Eminence in Shadow episode 11 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The aftermath of Cult of Diablos and Shadow Garden left Midgar Academy in shambles, as seen in the previous episode of The Eminence in Shadow. However, for Cid Kagenou, it was just another day to polish his skills by defeating new opponents. As the protagonist is headed towards his new destination for a new mission, fans are excited to learn who he will be facing next.

Rather than gathering all Shadow Garden members, the previous episode focused on Epsilon, one of the Seven Shadows, who has become a fan-favorite in little to no time due to her boisterous and captivating personality. Fans now await episode 9 of The Eminence in Shadow to air, as it will continue Cid’s journey in Lindwurn and unveil what the Goddess trials are about.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow anime series.

Everything to know about The Eminence in Shadow episode 11

Release date and streaming platform

Episode 11 of The Eminence in Shadow will be released this Wednesday, December 14, 2022, on A-TX, Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and KBS Kyoto in Japan at 10:30 pm JST. Since Sentai Filmworks acquired the licensed The Eminence in Shadow for North American release, HiDive has become the only OTT platform to stream the latest episodes of the series exclusively.

HiDive offers a paid subscription ranging from $4.99 monthly to $47.99 yearly, including a two-week free trial. The release date and time of the episode in each country may vary due to geographical location.

Here are the global release timings.

Pacific Standard Time: 5.30 am (Wednesday, December 14)

Central Standard Time: 7.30 am (Wednesday, December 14)

Eastern Standard Time: 8.30 am (Wednesday, December 14)

Greenwich Mean Time: 1.30 pm (Wednesday, December 14)

Indian Standard Time: 7 pm (Wednesday, December 14)

Central European Time: 2.30 pm (Wednesday, December 14)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12 am (Wednesday, December 15)

Philippines time: 4.30 pm (Wednesday, December 14)

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow episode 11?

#陰の実力者 #eminenceinshadow The Eminence in Shadow #11 Preview & Staff-Screenplay: Mio Inoue-Storyboard: Kazuya Nakanishi-Episode Director: Daisuke Takashima-Chief Animation Director: Yasuyuki Noda-Animation Director: Daichi Kitahara The Eminence in Shadow #11 Preview & Staff -Screenplay: Mio Inoue -Storyboard: Kazuya Nakanishi -Episode Director: Daisuke Takashima-Chief Animation Director: Yasuyuki Noda-Animation Director: Daichi Kitahara#陰の実力者 #eminenceinshadow https://t.co/SiQXxSJDQw

The Eminence in Shadow episode 11, titled Megami no Shiren, which roughly translates to Goddess Trials, will see Cid participating in the contest in his Shadow persona. The episode will introduce Aurora, the enigmatic Witch of Calamity, who will contend against Cid in the Goddess Trials.

Using a false identity to unravel the mystery behind Archbishop Drake’s assassination, Epsilon will get close to Nelson, who was appointed as the new Archbishop of the Church of the Holy Knights. Additionally, the two prominent members of the Shadow Garden, Alpha and Beta, will gather intel regarding the Cult of Diablos’ activities in the sacred city of Lindwurn.

A brief recap of the previous episode of The Eminence in Shadow

The skirmish between the Cult of Diablos and Shadow Garden almost destroyed Midgar Academy’s building, so students’ summer vacation arrived early. Cid decided to stay behind with no legit purpose. However, a letter from Alpha asking him to reach Lindwurm soon excited him.

Meanwhile, at the Shadow Garden headquarters, Epsilon teased Beta that their master often admires their well-endowed appearance. Intruding on their conversation, Nu relayed the new directive she got from Alpha. Finding Cid at the railway station, Rose tagged along with him, presuming he was also going to participate in the Goddess trials. At Gamma’s superstore, Alexia startled Iris with her lingerie preferences.

Strolling around Lindwurn, Cid discovered Beta’s profession by meeting her at a book signing event. The former was utterly disappointed over the latter as she plagiarized the fictional works of the real world she heard from him. Alpha discovered Archbishop Drake’s dead body at the Church of the Holy Knights.

Spectating the city at its highest vantage point, Cid spotted a false Shadow Garden member running as if trying to escape his pursuer. He then tried to overwhelm this person by sparring him with a wooden spoon. All of a sudden, Epsilon intruded on the fight by defeating Cid’s opponent in an instant.

