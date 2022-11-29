The Eminence in Shadow episode 9 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Adhering to his one true goal of becoming the Eminence in Shadow, Cid never makes reckless decisions despite being the most powerful entity. The previous episode saw how Cid purposely faked his own death to escape the false Shadow Garden and commence his new operation of rescuing Midgar Academy students and defeating their enemies.

Fans were excited to see Gamma leading the Shadow Garden and Iris surrounding the academy with her Dark Knights. As Cid has the chance to stop the effects of Eye of Avarice with the help of Sherry, fans are eager to witness how his encounter with the Gaunt Knight will turn out in the upcoming episode of The Eminence in Shadow.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow anime series.

Everything to know about The Eminence in Shadow episode 9

Release date and streaming platform

Episode 9 of The Eminence in Shadow will be released this Wednesday, November 30, 2022, on A-TX and other broadcasting channels like Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV in Japan at 10:30 pm JST.

Since the Sentai Filmworks acquisition, HiDive has been the only OTT platform streaming the latest episodes of The Eminence in Shadow. HiDive offers a paid subscription ranging from $4.99 monthly to $47.99 yearly, including a two-week free trial.

The release date and time of the episode in each country may vary due to geographical location. Here are the global release timings.

Pacific Standard Time: 5.30 am (Wednesday, November 30)

Central Standard Time: 7.30 am (Wednesday, November 30)

Eastern Standard Time: 8.30 am (Wednesday, November 30)

Greenwich Mean Time: 1:30 pm (Wednesday, November 30)

Indian Standard Time: 7 pm (Wednesday, November 30)

Central European Time: 2:30 pm (Wednesday, November 30)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12 am (Wednesday, December 1 )

Philippines time: 4:30 pm (Wednesday, November 30)

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow episode 9?

The ninth episode of The Eminence in Shadow is titled Itsuwari no Hate, which roughly translates to End of Lies. Episode 9 will see an enthralling battle between the Cult of Diablos and the Shadow Garden. As Iris Midgar deems both organizations a threat to the Midgar Kingdom, fulfilling her duties as the strongest Dark Knight, she won’t back down from drawing her sword against anyone who gets in her way.

The upcoming episode will also explore Sherry Barnett’s character and reveal how her mother, Lukreia, died and how Lutheran became her foster father. Using the Shadow Garden name to wreak havoc around the Kingdom, the Cult of Diablos has successfully managed to ruin the organization’s reputation, so how the actual member would redeem the people’s faith in them will be revealed after the episode airs.

A brief recap of the previous episode

Cid purposely faked his death because he knew the members of the Cult of Diablos would vacate the entire classroom to gather the students in the auditorium, leaving his corpse behind. Using his magic to control the blood flow, Cid risked his life, as it was the only way to escape the enemy's sight. He began killing his enemies one by one in stealth.

Glen and Marco defended Sherry and helped her escape with the artifact. As Sherry wasn’t very good at sneaking away from the enemies, Cid stepped in and watched her back. Later, Cid learned about the functioning of the Eye of Avarice and the artifact in Sherry's possession.

As Sherry was able to activate the artifact to nullify the Eye of Avarice, Cid headed towards the laboratory to gather the required ingredients and tools. Cid encountered Rex on his way and defeated him without breaking a sweat.

Nu reported to Cid that Gamma was leading the Shadow Garden and that the Dark Knights were in position. The latter surprised the former by saying he would be fine-tuning the artifact to resume the magic flow within the academy.

