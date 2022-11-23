The Eminence in Shadow Episode 8 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

With the introduction of Rose Oriana, episode 7 of The Eminence in Shadow took the internet by storm. Fans were excited to see Cid go against Rose in the Bushin Festival Tournament, which ended hilariously.

The previous episode also revealed that the false Shadow Garden was none other than the Cult of Diablos, who are trying to lure out the actual members alongside their leader.

In the episode's final moments, the false Shadow Garden took over the Midgar Academy. Cid was severely hurt while protecting Rose from one of the false Shadow Garden members’ attacks. Being the most powerful entity in the Midgar Kingdom, Cid getting hurt this easily by a mere foot soldier was quite surprising.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the anime series The Eminence in Shadow.

Everything to know about The Eminence in Shadow episode 8

Release date and streaming platform

Episode 8 of The Eminence in Shadow will be released this Wednesday, November 23, 2022, on A-TX, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and other broadcasting channels in Japan at 10:30 pm JST.

Having licensed the series, HiDive is now the only OTT platform that is streaming the latest episodes of The Eminence in Shadow. The platform offers a paid subscription ranging from $4.99 a month to $47.99 a year, including a two-week free trial.

The release date and time of the episode in each country may vary due to geographical location. Here are the global release timings listed below.

Pacific Standard Time: 5.30 am (Wednesday, November 23)

Central Standard Time: 7.30 am (Wednesday, November 23)

Eastern Standard Time: 8.30 am (Wednesday, November 23)

Greenwich Mean Time: 1:30 pm (Wednesday, November 23)

Indian Standard Time: 7 pm (Wednesday, November 23)

Central European Time: 2:30 pm (Wednesday, November 23)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12 am (Wednesday, November 24)

Philippines time: 4:30 pm (Wednesday, November 23)

What to expect from episode 8 of The Eminence in Shadow?

The eighth episode of The Eminence in Shadow is titled “Nerawareta Makenshi Gakuen" (Japanese: 狙われた魔剣士学園), which translates to “Targeted Dark Knight Academy.” The upcoming episode will see some of the powerful Dark Knights, including Iris Midgar, banding together to protect the students of Midgar Academy from the enemy.

Nu, Gamma, and other Shadow Garden Members will also go head-on against the impostors. The recently dropped preview teaser for episode 8 showed that Cid had faked his death to sneak past his enemies to defeat them in stealth. Cid will also get his hands on the Cult of Diablos artifact, the medallion-like object for which Gaunt Knight attacked the academy with Rex.

A brief recap of episode 7 of The Eminence in Shadow

After interrogating the captured false Shadow Garden member, Nu relayed the information to Cid that the impostors were brainwashed to be the foot soldiers of the Cult of Diablos.

At the Bushin Festival Tournament, Cid intentionally got defeated by Rose Oriana multiple times in tandem to become the pinnacle of the background character.

Meeting Cid outside the tournament arena, Sherry asked him to have coffee in the cafeteria. The latter gave the former a few cookies she baked personally as a gift. Sherry wanted to be friends with Cid, to which he agreed but internally decided to avoid her using his injuries as an excuse. In his class, Cid sensed something was interfering with the magic around the academy.

A few false shadow Garden members barged inside the class and threatened students to remain in their seats. Rose tried to draw her sword but could not access her magic. Cid got hurt while protecting Rose from the enemy.

