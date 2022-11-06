The Eminence in Shadow episode 6 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The previous episode of The Eminence in Shadow enthralled fans with its captivating animation and spectacular action sequence. As an ordinary human, Kagenou strived to surpass his limitations to the point where he could withstand an atomic blast head-on, but that wasn't the case.

However, after being reborn as Cid in the magical Isekai world, his powers have become equivalent to nuclear energy. In fact, one swing of his is enough to wipe out an entire city.

After the fifth episode’s cliffhanger, where Cid collided with an unknown girl, fans are eagerly waiting to learn what significant role she will play in his journey.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the anime series The Eminence in Shadow.

Everything to know about The Eminence in Shadow episode 6

Release date and streaming platform

Episode 6 of The Eminence in Shadow will premiere on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, on A-TX, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and other broadcasting channels in Japan at 10:30 pm JST. Following the Sentai Filmworks acquisition, fans around the globe can catch the latest episode exclusively on HiDive.

HiDive offers a paid subscription ranging from $4.99 a month to $47.99 a year, in which the membership also offers a two-week free trial. The release date and time in each country may vary due to geographical location.

Here are the global release timings listed below.

Pacific Standard Time: 5:30 am (Wednesday, November 9)

Central Standard Time: 7:30 am (Wednesday, November 9)

Eastern Standard Time: 8:30 am (Wednesday, November 9)

Greenwich Mean Time: 1:30 pm (Wednesday, November 9)

Indian Standard Time: 7 pm (Wednesday, November 9)

Central European Time: 2:30 pm (Wednesday, November 9)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12 am (Wednesday, November 10)

Philippines time: 9:30 pm (Wednesday, November 9)

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow episode 6?

The Eminence in Shadow recently dropped a preview teaser for episode 6 and revealed the title to be “Itsuwaro Mono.” Though the title translates as “The Impostor,” it has not been officialized yet. Following the teaser, Cid will reunite with the Shadow Garden members in one of their hideouts in the upcoming episode.

Gamma and Nu, two of the thirteen members of the Shadow Garden, will be the highlighted characters in the episode. Moreover, a new character apart from Sherry Barnett (the pink-haired girl who appeared in the final moments of episode 5) will be introduced. She has been proclaimed as an impostor using Shadow’s (Cid) name to wreak havoc in the Capitol.

A brief recap of episode 5

Zenon tried to defeat Shadow with his base powers but eventually failed, undermining his abilities and strength. Even after going all out, the former was still inferior to the latter's ordinary fencing skills, as noticed by Alexia. To turn the tides in his favor, Zenon consumed some power-boosting pills, which turned his appearance into a monster.

While the pills also enhanced Zenon’s speed and strength, he was still weak in front of Shadow. The latter felt insulted after the former proclaimed his powers to be "almighty." To show the true meaning of godly powers, Shadow unleashed his Atomic attack, where one swing of his sword destroyed a portion of the Capitol.

Moments before the city’s destruction, Iris tried to defeat the monster, wreaking havoc around the Capitol. However, her efforts were unsuccessful due to the beast’s quick regenerative abilities. Alpha intruded on the fight and rescued the girl trapped within the monster. Alexia reunited with her elder sister and explained the situation.

Later in the academy, Alexia thanked Cid for believing in her and her ordinary fencing. She claimed they should continue their relationship, but he turned her down. Infuriated, Alexia attacked Cid. While heading somewhere, the latter collided with a girl carrying too many books.

Make sure to follow more updates and news on The Eminence in Shadow as 2022 progresses.

