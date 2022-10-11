The Eminence in Shadow episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Kageno’s life as the most powerful hero in the world will commence when The Eminence in Shadow episode 2 is released in a couple of days. Fans are already acquainted with the protagonist, a young man who always wished to be a hero. Despite training his whole life, he still could not escape death. Fortunately for him, he got reincarnated as the hero he always wanted.

In episode 1, fans met Nishino, one of Kageno’s classmates who was involved in a scandal during middle school. The same happened again, only this time, she was saved by Kageno, who was known as a prominent vigilante in his town.

The Eminence in Shadow episode 2 will began Kageno’s life in the new world he was reincarnated in. Continued reading to learn more about the release.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow anime series.

Kageno’s powers will be further explored in The Eminence in Shadow episode 2

Kageno as seen in the show (Image via Studio Nexus)

The Eminence in Shadow episode 2 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 10:30 pm JST on Japanese TV Networks. Shortly after, the episode will become available for fans to enjoy in their respective countries.

Below, you will find a table containing the times at which the episode will be released, according to your time zone.

Pacific Daylight time –6:30 am, October 12

Central Daylight time – 8:30 am, October 12

Eastern Daylight time – 9:30 am, October 12

British Summer time – 2:30 am, October 12

Central European Summer time– 3:30 am, October 12

Indian Standard time – 7:00 pm, October 12

Philippine time – 9:30 pm, October 12

Australian Central Daylight time – 12 am, October 13

Members of the fanbase who wish to see The Eminence in Shadow episode 2 as soon as it becomes available can do so via Sentai Filmworks’ HIDIVE. The entire series will be streamed via this platform, as it has exclusive licensing rights to the show. Here, fans will be able to enjoy each episode of the series for a small monthly fee.

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow episode 2?

Kageno in the new world (Image via Studio Nexus)

The Eminence in Shadow episode 2 is likely to begin once Kageno awakens in the Midgar Kingdom, confused and disoriented. Fans may see the boy struggle to learn how this new reality works, as well as how powerful he can become. There is a chance that the young man will realize that, in this new world, his dream of becoming the most powerful hero can become a reality.

During the final scenes of episode 1, fans saw Kageno surrounded by members of his enigmatic organization, the Shadow Garden. However, the show did not reveal how this group started, nor what their motives were.

Kageno’s powerful magical abilities were also not explained. The Eminence in Shadow episode 2 will most likely give begin solving these mysteries.

Kageno in his vigilante outfit (Image via Studio Nexus)

The new world that Kageno woke up in is also a gigantic enigma for fans. We only saw glimpses of its buildings and inhabitants as Kageno flew over the city. The show may focus on developing this world further. This could occur via an explanation of how our hero became acquainted with his new environment and the beings that inhabit it.

What happened in the last episode?

Nishino as seen in the show (Image via Studio Nexus)

The Eminence in Shadow episode 1 started with Nishino getting ready for school. Once there, the girl greeted Kageno, our hero, and the bane of her existence. The boy could never remember her name and always looked disinterested in the young woman. Once classes were over for the day, Nishino headed home but was unfortunately kidnapped.

Kageno, who saw everything, changed into his vigilante uniform and followed the criminals into their hideout. Before Nishino could be harmed, the hero saved her by beating the kidnappers with his predilect weapon, a crowbar.

Days after saving his classmate, Kageno was killed by a reckless driver. The episode ended with the young man alive in a new world where he was the most powerful hero.

