The Eminence in Shadow episode 5 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Fans of The Eminence in Shadow saw how Cid managed to stay under the radar of the Dark Knights as a nobody in the Kingdom of Midgar. However, everything got destroyed after Alexia accepted Cid’s proposal. With the former’s disappearance, the latter became the prime suspect behind the kidnapping.

Fans got to see the return of the Shadow Garden with a whopping addition of 114 personnel as the direness of the situation escalates to a whole other level. The previous episode also made a groundbreaking revelation by showing Zenon Griffey as the perpetrator behind Alexia’s kidnap.

With Cid revealing his true self in front of Zenon and Alexia in episode 4, fans of The Eminence in Shadow are getting eager to know what comes next for the protagonist.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the anime series The Eminence in Shadow.

Everything to know about The Eminence in Shadow episode 5

Release date and streaming platform

The Eminence in Shadow episode 5 will premiere on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 10:30 pm JST on A-TX, Tokyo MX, and other broadcasting channels in Japan. Fans worldwide can catch the latest episode of the anime series exclusively on HiDive.

HiDive offers a paid subscription ranging from $4.99 a month to $47.99 a year, in which the membership also offers a two-week free trial. The release date and time of each country may vary due to geographical location. Here are the global release timings listed below.

Pacific time: 6:30 am PDT (Wednesday, November 2)

Central time: 8:30 am CDT (Wednesday, November 2)

Eastern time: 9:30 am EDT (Wednesday, November 2)

British time: 2:30 am BST (Wednesday, November 2)

Indian time: 7 pm IST (Wednesday, November 2)

European time: 3:30 am CEST (Wednesday, November 2)

Australian time: 12 am ACDT (Thursday, November 3)

Philippines time: 9:30 pm PHT (Wednesday, November 2)

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow episode 5

Episode 5 of The Eminence in Shadow is titled Ai Amu......, which literally translates to "I Am." The anime recently dropped a preview teaser for the fifth episode that gave a brief glimpse of the upcoming episode showing how Cid will face Zenon. He might also reveal his true identity to Alexia.

The teaser also revealed that Cid had awakened a sword that he deems to be the mightiest in the Kingdom of Midgar. While the true potential of the blade is still a mystery, fans are in for a real treat when the fifth episode airs.

Moreover, Iris Midgar, the elder sister of Alexia, who is regarded as the strongest Dark Knight of the Kingdom of Midgar, will show how powerful she is when she goes toe-to-toe with the monster unleashed in the Capitol.

A short recap of episode 4

The Crow @CrowsAnimeWorld The Eminence in Shadow Episode 4: Cid endures torture, a suspect in Alexia's kidnapping. Meanwhile, her kidnappers make their purpose known. The Eminence in Shadow Episode 4: Cid endures torture, a suspect in Alexia's kidnapping. Meanwhile, her kidnappers make their purpose known. https://t.co/FsOTiIfkho

Alexia found herself inside a run-down cellar where she was bound by magic-sealing chains. A scientist approached her and took her blood samples, claiming they contained the power to unleash a demon. Elsewhere, Cid was tortured by Midgar officials for being the prime suspect behind Alexia’s kidnap.

Cid was released on Iris' orders. Reunited with Cid, Alpha and Beta detail their next move and how Shadow Garden expanded with more than 100 personnel. Cid then slaughtered the officials who tortured him and the two men who were tailing him.

Incursion Emperor @Kuronekogood Bro episode 4 of The Eminence in Shadow, they've skipped a scene I guess that's not needed, but still

Bro went straight to the point lol Bro episode 4 of The Eminence in Shadow, they've skipped a scene I guess that's not needed, but stillBro went straight to the point lol https://t.co/8n8S0Fo39o

The mad scientist injected Alexia’s blood into the creature in the next cellar, which became a giant monster and started wreaking havoc around the Capitol before killing the scientist and helping Alexia escape. Zenon revealed to Alexia that he was the person behind her kidnapping. Cid then approached Zenon and Alexia and introduced himself as Shadow.

Poll : 0 votes