The Eminence in Shadow episode 4: Cid gets interrogated for Alexia’s kidnap, Shadow Garden regroups in the Midgar kingdom

The previous episode of The Eminence in Shadow saw how Cid inadvertently became the boyfriend of the second princess of the Midgar Kingdom, Alexia Midgar. All Cid ever wanted was to blend perfectly with ordinary people like an NPC character in a video game. In contrast, his popularity skyrocketed around the academy after Alexia accepted his proposal.

Cid was relieved after Alexia broke up with him over a minor dispute. However, things didn’t end well, as the latter’s disappearance caused a massive uproar around the kingdom, and the former was held as the prime suspect. Episode 4 of The Eminence in Shadow, apart from revealing the person behind Alexia’s kidnap, also introduced Iris Midhgar, the first princess of the Midgar kingdom.

Episode 4 of The Eminence in Shadow is titled Sadism's Rewards. This article will briefly summarize the episode by dividing it into three individual narratives.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the The Eminence in Shadow anime series.

The Eminence in Shadow episode 4 highlights

Alexia held captive by a mad scientist

Episode 4 of The Eminence in Shadow kicks off with Alexia finding herself chained up with magic-sealing chains inside a cellar situated in a ramshackle basement. On the other side of the cell, she sees a disfigured creature who looks scared for some reason.

An enigmatic man in a white coat who is babbling about blood approaches Alexia and takes her blood samples in three large syringes. He claims that he could unleash a demon using her royal blood. The man is outraged by recalling a past event and starts beating the creature. Alexia distracts the man by asking him to take her blood. However, since her blood level went down, the man feeds her forcefully.

Being under suspicion for Alexia’s kidnap, Cid receives harsh treatment from the interrogators, but for him, the torture is nothing, as he can bear the pain without a sweat. He puts up an act in front of the interrogators by exclaiming his innocence to showcase how ordinary he is.

Alpha meets Cid

Zenon and Iris discuss the kidnapping of Alexia. The altercation between Claire and other students attract Iris’ attention, but she doesn’t act. Cid gets thrown out of the building with his belongings. While heading home, he senses two people tailing him but chooses not to react.

After Cid reaches home, Alpha explains how the Shadow Garden had increased in numbers. The former appreciates the girls' efforts to keep up with his antics inside his head. After Alpha leaves, Beta approached Cid and tells him that 114 personnel from the Shadow Garden have gathered in the Royal Capitol, and that they are ready to attack all the Fenrir hideouts at any given moment.

Zenon reveals his evil intentions to Alexia

After gathering all the blood required from Alexia, the man injects it into the creature but gets killed by it afterwards. The creature then helps Alexia by breaking the magical chains around her with its sharp claws.

While leaving the cellar, Alexia meets Zenon, who tells her that the whole place belongs to him. He further reveals that he is the reason behind her getting kidnapped and unleashing the monster into the Capitol. Zenon shares his goal with Alexia by explaining how he could get into the Knights of the Round, a group of twelve elite knights in the kingdom.

Alexia tries to fight Zenon, but looses miserably. Even using one of her elder sister’s decisive moves isn’t enough for the former to turn the tides in her favor. Out of the blue, Cid walks up to Zenon and reveals himself as the Shadow.

Final thoughts on The Eminence in Shadow episode 4

Looking at how trustworthy Iris presumed Zenon, it is apparent that he was associated with the Royal family for a long time. Even after getting betrothed to Alexia, he didn’t have the opportunity to execute his operation, as it would certainly put him at a greater risk. With the arrival of Cid in the picture, Zenon found his scapegoat.

Episode 4 of The Eminence in Shadow also showed how unique the blood of a Royal could be. However, it remains unclear how the blood could turn the mysterious creature into a giant monster. The Shadow Garden’s enthralling return to the kingdom’s Capitol has started heating things up.

Cid wanted to remain as a background character. However, as he finally revealed his true identity in front of Zenon and Alexia, the upcoming episode can be anticipated to be more enthralling than one’s expectations.

