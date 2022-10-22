The Eminence in Shadow episode 4 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The unexpected seven-year time jump in The Eminence in Shadow surprised fans who were looking forward to seeing how Cid adapted to the Midgar Academy of Dark Arts. However, the protagonist's short and brief narration of past events relieved fans that nothing enthralling has happened yet. Cid had spent the previous seven years blending in as a regular citizen of the Midgar Kingdom.

The previous episode introduced Alexia Midgar, the second princess of the Kingdom of Midgar, and other characters like Skel, Po, and Zenon. Cid is in a tight spot, as he was the only person seen with Alexia before her disappearance. Continue reading this article to learn more about The Eminence in Shadow episode 4 release and where it will be streamed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow anime series.

Everything to know about The Eminence in Shadow episode 4

Release date and streaming platform

Episode 4 of The Eminence in Shadow will premiere on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 10:30 pm JST on A-TX, Tokyo MX, and other respective broadcasting channels. Fans worldwide can catch the latest episode of the Dark Fantasy series exclusively on HiDive. Crunchyroll, Netflix, and others haven’t licensed the anime, which makes HiDive the only platform to stream The Eminence in Shadow.

HiDive offers a paid subscription ranging from $4.99 a month to $47.99 a year, in which the membership also offers a two-week free trial. The release date and time of each country may vary due to geographical location. Here are the release timings as listed below.

Pacific time: 6:30 am PDT (Wednesday, October 26)

Central time: 8:30 am CDT (Wednesday, October 26)

Eastern time: 9:30 am EDT (Wednesday, October 26)

British time: 2:30 am BST (Wednesday, October 26)

Indian time: 7 pm IST (Wednesday, October 26)

European time: 3:30 am CEST (Wednesday, October 26)

Australian time: 12 am ACDT (Thursday, October 27)

Philippines time: 9:30 pm PHT (Wednesday, October 26)

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow episode 4?

Since enrolling in the Midgar Academy of Dark Arts, Cid has managed to seamlessly blend in with the ordinary folks, even befriending those he considers perfect background characters. However, his plans to remain anonymous were thwarted when the second princess of the Kingdom of Midgar, Alexia, accepted his fake proposal.

Cid gets into real trouble as he is suspected of Alexia’s disappearance. The anime recently dropped a preview teaser for episode 4 and disclosed the title, Reward for Molesting. The teaser gave a brief glimpse of the upcoming events and revealed that the Cult of Diablos had abducted Alexia.

The upcoming episode will see the return of the Seven Shadows and will also introduce new characters like Iris Midgar, Alexia’s elder sister.

A brief recap of episode 3

Cid assumed that the Seven Shadows simply became bored and left, but in actuality, they decided to disperse around the world in order to hunt down members of the Cult of Diablos. It had been seven years since Cid enrolled in Midgar Academy, and he had deliberately avoided standing out all these years. Cid even befriended people who were excellent at blending in with regular people.

Due to performing poorly in his test, he was forced to propose to Alexia, the second princess of the Midgar Kingdom. Cid was expected to suffer the same public humiliation as every other guy by being rejected. However, Alexia accepted his proposal. She even made him join section one, Royal Bushin Fencing, where he met Zenon, an elite fencing instructor who got betrothed to the princess.

Later, Cid and Alexia eventually managed to figure out each other’s intentions. However, the latter chose to continue their fake relationship as she paid the former to continue being her boyfriend so she wouldn’t get bothered by Zenon.

Alexia revealed that she hates her swordplay and the nickname bestowed upon her, "Fencer Ordinaire." Presuming Cid was trying to sympathize with her by appreciating her sword skills, Alexia ended their relationship and left. The next day, the former, after being surrounded by the elite Dark Knights, discovered that Alexia had vanished.

