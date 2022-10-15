The Eminence in Shadow episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Shadow Garden’s mission to destroy the Cult of Diablos will continue in The Eminence in Shadow episode 3, which will be released in less than a week. After being hit by a truck, Kagenou was reborn in a world where his dream of becoming the most powerful hero can become a reality. Shortly after arriving in this new world, he began working on his dream, with the help of an unexpected ally.

In the last episode, we saw Kagenou begin his life as Cid, the son of a noble from the Midgar Kingdom. We also saw the creation of Shadow Garden, the organization Kagenou founded to take down the evil cult. The Eminence in Shadow episode 3 will further develop Cid’s role as the most powerful being, as well as explain why the Seven Shadows chose to leave.

Will The Eminence in Shadow episode 3 mark the end of Shadow Garden?

When will the episode come out? Where can fans see it?

Where will Alpha go in The Eminence in Shadow episode 3?

The Eminence in Shadow episode 3 is expected to come out this Wednesday, October 19, at around 10:30 pm JST. The episode will first be aired on Japanese TV networks, and later be made available for fans all over the world to enjoy. Below, you will find a table containing the times at which the episode will be released, according to your time zone.

Pacific Daylight time –6:30 am, October 19

Central Daylight time – 8:30 am, October 19

Eastern Daylight time – 9:30 am, October 19

British Summer time – 2:30 am, October 19

Central European Summer time– 3:30 am, October 19

Indian Standard time – 7:00 pm, October 19

Philippine time – 9:30 pm, October 19

Australian Central Daylight time – 12:00 am, October 20

International fans will have the chance to stream The Eminence in Shadow episode 3 via Sentai Filmworks’ HIDIVE. On this platform, fans will find all the previous episodes of the show as well as future releases. The series will not be made available through any other platform, so fans are encouraged to use HIDIVE to support the official release of the show.

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow episode 3?

Kagenou is the luckiest being alive (Image via Studio Nexus)

Despite the odds being against him, Kagenou managed to uncover the best-kept secret in the entire Midgar Kingdom, the Cult of Diablos. Everything the boy said to Alpha in his heroic speech turned out to be true, as proven by the events of episode 2. Sadly, Cid still believes that he fabricated everything, unaware of the danger that is threatening his new home.

The Eminence in Shadow episode 3 will most likely continue developing Cid’s character, as well as his power and influence all over the new world he woke up in. In just a couple of years, the boy created an organization that took down a secret hideout of the cult. We may witness what he is capable of doing when he is not kept under constant vigilance by his parents.

Is this the end of Shadow Garden? (Image via Studio Nexus)

However, the mystery of why the Seven Shadows wished to abandon him remains to be solved. The girls proved their undying loyalty and devotion to Kagenou in episode 2. The fact that Alpha, his most loyal underling, was the one to announce their departure shocked fans. The Eminence in Shadow episode 3 will give fans the answer as to why Alpha and the rest are leaving.

What happened in the last episode?

Claire as seen in the show (Image via Studio Nexus)

The Eminence in Shadow episode 2 began with Kagenou in the body of a newborn baby. The show followed our hero as he grew up, showcasing his strength and powerful magic abilities. He began his organization, Shadow Garden, after saving an elf girl from a curse that made her look like a monster. Since then, the organization has kept growing, with more and more girls joining.

When Kagenou was thirteen-years-old, his sister was kidnapped, and it was up to him to go save her. By pure chance, our hero discovered a secret hideout of the Cult of Diablos. He defeated the captain of the fortress in a few seconds, proving his superiority. The episode ended with Alpha and the rest of Shadow Garden saying goodbye to Cid.

