The Eminence in Shadow episode 2: Shadow Garden is born and an evil organization emerges

The strongest hero of all time was born in The Eminence in Shadow episode 2. After the tragic accident that ended his life, Kageno was reborn as the most powerful warrior in a new and magical land. Armed with memories of his previous life, as well as access to magic, he became an unbeatable warrior in only a few years.

Last week’s episode introduced fans to Kageno, a boy with a wish to become the most powerful hero of all time. He trained his whole life to fulfill this dream but died tragically before he could achieve it. The Eminence in Shadow episode 2 showed fans the first few years of Kageno in the Kingdom of Midgar, his new home. Continue reading to learn more about the highlights.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow episode 2.

Kageno gained many allies in The Eminence in Shadow episode 2

What happened in the last episode?

Kageno using his magic (Image via Studio Nexus)

The Eminence in Shadow episode 1 began with a girl called Nishino talking about how much she despised her classmate Kageno. The boy seemed distant and could never remember her name. Later that day, she was kidnapped and had to be rescued by the boy she loathed so much. A couple of days later, Kageno died in a car accident. The episode ended with our hero being reborn in a new world.

A new life

Kageno as a baby in The Eminence in Shadow episode 2 (Image via Studio Nexus)

The Eminence in Shadow episode 2 began with Kageno being reborn in a new body and talking with one of his friends, a female elf named Alpha, about the Cult of Diablos. This mysterious organization was causing trouble for him and his partner. Kageno reminded Alpha that they would strike from the shadows and dismantle the cult.

The show cut back to the moment in which Kageno died in the present reality, showing the news report about his accident. Despite being dead, the boy suddenly woke up as a baby in the arms of an unknown woman. He quickly noticed that he needed to act like a normal baby to not raise suspicion. However, he was ecstatic due to the magic that emanated from everything in this world.

The protagonist was reborn as the son of a powerful aristocrat, Baron Kageno. He was trained to become a Dark Knight, a special soldier who uses magic to enhance his abilities. As he did in his past life, Kageno allowed his older sister to stand out so he could become a vigilante without suspicion. Later that night, the boy was seen fighting a group of bandits, which he dispatched off immediately.

Kageno’s performance

Kageno speaking with Alpha in The Eminence in Shadow episode 2 (Image via Studio Nexus)

The Eminence in Shadow episode 2 continued after our hero finished fighting the bandits with the help of his slime sword and bodysuit. As he collected the money the criminals stole, he encountered a being cursed with a magic overload. He decided to take the strange-looking being to his home to experiment with it.

After experimenting for a long time, Kageno managed to break the curse, releasing a young elf girl from her prison. The young boy decided this would be the perfect chance to practice his performance as the Eminence in Shadow. He used an old children’s book to convince the elf that she was the descendant of a legendary hero and that he was a warrior destined to fight the Cult of Diablos.

The elf girl immediately believed him and began plotting how they would take down the cult. Kageno, who named himself Shadow, was happy that his performance caught the girl’s attention but was worried as to how he would continue to lie later on.

History repeats itself

Claire in The Eminence in Shadow episode 2 (Image via Studio Nexus)

The Eminence in Shadow episode 2 went on to show Kageno as a thirteen-year-old boy training with his sister. Despite being more skilled with a sword than Claire, he had to pretend to be a helpless case. Claire, frustrated with her brother’s lack of improvement, stopped training. As she was preparing to leave, a servant informed her that her parents were looking for her.

Kageno, whose name in this world was revealed to be Cid, stayed behind thinking about his future as the Eminence in Shadow. The boy revealed that Claire was preparing to go to the Midgar Academy to become a fully-fledged Dark Knight. Sadly, Kageno’s sister was unable to arrive at the academy as she was kidnapped.

Beta in The Eminence in Shadow episode 2 (Image via Studio Nexus)

As our hero’s parents fought over Claire’s disappearance, Kageno began walking with one of the maids, who was a member of his organization, Shadow Garden, in disguise. The young woman named Beta told Kageno that a group of cultists had kidnapped his sister. The boy acted as if this revelation was true, although he believed the kidnappers were simple bandits

Beta showed Shadow a map with possible spots of where the cultists’ hideout could be located. Kageno tried to act cool and used one of his knives to point out where he believed his sister was being held hostage but missed. However, Beta believed that Shadow had deciphered where the secret base of the cultists was hidden.

The Seven Shadows

Grease threatening Claire in in The Eminence in Shadow episode 2 (Image via Studio Nexus)

The Eminence in Shadow episode 2 continued to show that later in the night, Claire was being questioned by a blonde man. The mysterious individual was threatening the girl, telling her that she would suffer greatly if she did not cooperate. Claire remained stoic until the blonde man mentioned her brother. The young woman went feral, claiming she would kill the man’s family if he hurt Cid.

The mysterious man punched her in the face to knock her down, believing the danger was over. Unfortunately, for him, one of his subordinates warned him about seven warriors who were killing every single one of the cultists. The man, whose name was revealed as Viscount Grease, became frantic, wondering how someone could have entered their secret hideout.

Some of the Seven Shadows in The Eminence in Shadow episode 2 (Image via Studio Nexus)

The enemies turned out to be Kageno and his seven loyal subordinates, the Seven Shadows. Alpha, who was leading the charge, attacked Grease, but not before letting him know that they were aware of the existence of the Cult of Diablos. Grease was dumbfounded, not sure how a group of young girls knew about the cult and its objectives.

With no other option, Grease took a pill that increased his strength and magical power. Despite this, Alpha still had the upper hand and defeated him once more. The Viscount used his strength to dig a hole in the ground as a means to escape. One of the Seven Shadows asked if they should follow him, but Alpha reassured her, saying that Shadow was already waiting for the man.

The true power of a hero

Grease attacking Kageno in The Eminence in Shadow episode 2 (Image via Studio Nexus)

The Eminence in Shadow episode 2 continued with Kageno lost inside the cultists’ hideout. The hero complained that he got engrossed in the fight and did not notice where he was going. Suddenly, a secret passage opened in front of him, revealing Grease. The Viscount was aware that Kageno was a member of Shadow Garden and attacked the boy immediately.

Our hero avoided all of his attacks without any issues and used his sword to injure the man even further. Desperate, Grease ate the remaining pills he had, turning into a monstrous version of himself. The Viscount tried to use this new power to overwhelm Kageno, but the hero defeated him in seconds, despite his powerup.

The Seven Shadows saying goodbye in in The Eminence in Shadow episode 2 (Image via Studio Nexus)

As he died, Grease remembered his sick daughter, who was the reason why he joined the Cult of Diablos. A necklace with a photo of his daughter fell to the ground and Kageno picked it up. As he walked away from the defeated enemy, our hero wondered why a regular bandit was so powerful, unaware of the truth about the Cult of Diablos.

The next day, Claire returned home and was healed by the family’s doctors. The young woman left for the capital to enroll in Midgar Academy. Kageno was thinking about how much he would enjoy going to the capital and continuing his journey with the help of his friends. The Eminence in Shadow episode 2 ended with Alpha telling Kageno that she and the other girls would leave him soon.

Final thoughts

Will Kageno and his friends ever meet again? (Image via Studio Nexus)

The Eminence in Shadow episode 2 worked perfectly as an introduction to Kageno’s new life. Despite how intelligent and powerful the boy is, his role as Shadow blinds him from reality. By pure chance, he gave Alpha true information about the Cult of Diablos' secrets and revealed that she was the descendant of the heroes of old.

Not even our hero could believe that he was lucky enough to stumble upon the truth. He still believes that Alpha and the rest of the girls are simply playing alongside him. Sadly, the Seven Shadows seem determined to abandon Kageno, which will greatly affect the boy. Their reasoning will most likely be explained in future episodes.

