'That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime: Scarlet Bonds' theme song and insert songs revealed

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime recently announced that the anime series would be getting a movie. Along with this announcement, the movie's official website also revealed the theme song and artists responsible for the film’s insert songs.

The theme song for That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime: Scarlet Bonds, “Make Me Feel Better,” will be performed by MindaRyn, who has previously curated the opening theme song showcased in episodes 37-48.

Let’s look at the rest of the artists responsible for the soundtracks used in the movie. The article will also take a look at the cast and staff responsible for the upcoming film set to make its debut in November 2022.

Cast and staff working on That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime: Scarlet Bonds

Music artists

Tempest News @NewsTempest



TRUE and STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION will perform an insert song.



#転スラ #tensura MindaRyn will perform the movie’s theme song.TRUE and STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION will perform an insert song. MindaRyn will perform the movie’s theme song.TRUE and STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION will perform an insert song.#転スラ #tensura https://t.co/nq1Ufd2Lfe

According to the information revealed by the film’s official website, there will be two insert songs. While TRUE, who was responsible for the performance of the theme song in the anime’s first season, will curate the insert song called Joka, STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION will perform the other insert song titled “SPARKLES.”

The latter was also responsible for a theme song in the second season of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime. They have also performed a theme song for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate.

Cast

ManuAnime @ManuAnime1 News: Tensei shitara Slime Datta Ken: Guren no Kizuna-hen (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond) reveals additional cast, main staff, second trailer; anime movie by animation studio 8bit opens on November 25 News: Tensei shitara Slime Datta Ken: Guren no Kizuna-hen (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond) reveals additional cast, main staff, second trailer; anime movie by animation studio 8bit opens on November 25 https://t.co/0WdTPVHDo8

There will be three characters that are original to the movie. Some of the main characters and their voice actors have been mentioned below:

Hiro - Yuma Uchida (Miguno in BEASTARS)

Towa - Riko Fukumoto (Natsume Misumi in Dragon Pilot: Hisome and Masotan)

Lacua - Subaru Kimura (Ryoma Terasaka in Assassination Classroom)

Rimuru - Miho Okasaki (Harumi Tominaga in Ahiru no Sora)

Gobta - Asuna Tomari (Kyo Soma in Fruits Basket)

Ranga - Chikahiro Kobayashi (Regoshi in BEASTARS)

Hakuro - Houchu Otsuka (Sato in Ajin)

Gabiru - Jun Fukushima (Makoto Takei in Fruits Basket)

Kurobe - Junichi Yanagita (Daigo Aoki in Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma)

Staff

Director - Yasuhito Kikuchi

Screenplay - Kazuyuki Fudeyasu

Music - Hitoshi Fujima

Art Director - Ayumi Sato

Original Character Design - Mitz Vah

Character Design - Ryoma Ebata

Editing - Yumi Jinguji

Chief Animation Director - Yuichi Tanaka

Director of Photography - Hiroshi Sato

Sound Director - Jin Aketagawa

'That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime: Scarlet Bonds' release details

The movie is set to make its debut on November 25, 2022, in Japan. Following that, Crunchyroll will be screening the film across the globe, excluding Asia. Fans can expect Crunchyroll to stream That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime: Scarlet Bonds sometime in early 2023.

Once the movie screenings in Japan conclude, Crunchyroll will provide the fanbase with more details on the global release.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far