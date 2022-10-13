"After Petr Yan sends u into the shadow realm, are u still gonna claim that you're 'Undefeated'?" - Fans troll Sean O'Malley after 'Sugar' claims he can't wait to "beat up" 'No Mercy' at UFC 280

MMA fans have reacted to Sean O'Malley sharing a post on Twitter wishing his fight with Petr Yan was this weekend rather than next.

'Sugar' is set to face his toughest challenge in the octagon yet when he steps into the cage with former champ 'No Mercy' at UFC 280. O'Malley is considered one of the sport's brightest prospects and is putting it all on the line in a massive step up in competition against Yan. Both fighters are hoping a win can put them in title contention.

In a post shared on Twitter, Sean O'Malley wrote:

"I wish the fight was this weekend. Can't wait to beat up Peter"

Sean O'Malley @SugaSeanMMA I wish the fight was this weekend 🥲 can’t wait to beat up Peter I wish the fight was this weekend 🥲 can’t wait to beat up Peter

Some fans are trolling the No.12 ranked bantamweight. One fan asked 'Sugar' if he was going to pretend a loss to Yan doesn't count, referring to O'Malley's refusal to accept his loss to Marlon 'Chito' Vera back in 2020:

"After Petr sends u into the shadow realm, are u still gonna claim that you're 'Undefeated' even tho that you have one loss already? Fake another injury or go for the eye pokes when things get rough again. Your only chance to survive."

Bill_M @dad_twinz @SugaSeanMMA After Petr sends u into the shadow realm, are u still gonna claim that you're "Undefeated" even tho that you have one loss already? 🙄🤡 Fake another injury or go for eye pokes when things get rough again. Your only chance to survive. @SugaSeanMMA After Petr sends u into the shadow realm, are u still gonna claim that you're "Undefeated" even tho that you have one loss already? 🙄🤡 Fake another injury or go for eye pokes when things get rough again. Your only chance to survive. https://t.co/opsjyxmfHw

Another fan added that they like Sean O'Malley but believe Yan will be too tough for him:

"I like you a lot man but you're too weak for Petr"

grogg @NapruiuRaul @SugaSeanMMA I like you a lot man but you’re too weak for petr @SugaSeanMMA I like you a lot man but you’re too weak for petr

Twitter user @big30gohawkem has stated that he believes Yan is taking the fight preparations more seriously than O'Malley:

"You playing video games while Petr trains with killers. I'm afraid he's gonna TKO you inside 2"

BORZ DRIPMAEV @big38gohawkem @SugaSeanMMA you playing video games while petr trains with killers. im afraid hes gonna TKO you inside 2 @SugaSeanMMA you playing video games while petr trains with killers. im afraid hes gonna TKO you inside 2

﻿Check out more fan reactions below:

Ranbo @RanboGG @SugaSeanMMA Peter just shit himself reading this @SugaSeanMMA Peter just shit himself reading this

NovaSix @NovaSix01 @SugaSeanMMA After Petr vs Sterling 2 I believe you. What a joke that was @SugaSeanMMA After Petr vs Sterling 2 I believe you. What a joke that was

Grant terry @Grantterry74 @SugaSeanMMA After this fight your be changing your name to aspartame o'malley, best of luck @SugaSeanMMA After this fight your be changing your name to aspartame o'malley, best of luck 😁

Nicu Tyson @AgentofyaMama @SugaSeanMMA Going to be a tough challenge, expect to see the best suga sean ever. Good luck mate @SugaSeanMMA Going to be a tough challenge, expect to see the best suga sean ever. Good luck mate

Granny WuWu @WutangGran @SugaSeanMMA With the way, he’s acting, he’s going to tank for a lot of money @SugaSeanMMA With the way, he’s acting, he’s going to tank for a lot of money

Sean O'Malley on decision to head to Abu Dhabi early to acclimatize

Sean O'Malley recently stated he's happy he made the trip to Abu Dhabi early ahead of his UFC 280 bout. 'Sugar' will be in the capital city for weeks before his fight with Yan and the American believes acclimatizing before a grueling fight week has been vitally important to his preparation.

O'Malley's recent discussion about his early trip to Abu Dhabi came after Islam Makhachev noted that his opponent, former champ Charles Oliveira, was still yet to arrive in the UAE capital.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, O'Malley stated that he made the conscious decision to travel early. This is a move which his opponent Petr Yan and other fighters such as Islam Makhachev and Aljamain Sterling have also done:

"Dude, I cannot imagine getting here fight week. I feel like I acclimated quicker because I did everything right and I still don't know if I'm one hundred percent acclimated. We'll see in the next couple of days. But I can't imagine getting here on Monday [or] Tuesday and then having to do media, weight-cut and all that s**t."

Catch the full video here:

Poll : 0 votes