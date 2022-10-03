Create

What is the October 3rd Mean Girls meme? Everything to know about the cult-classic reference

By Srishti Marwah
Modified Oct 03, 2022 11:47 PM IST
Why is October 3rd celebrated as the Mean Girls Day? Details explored.
Why is October 3rd celebrated as Mean Girls Day? (Image via Mean Girls the movie)

October 3rd is not just any day for Mean Girls fans. The film has a massive fan following and has only received love from fans all over the world, who observe October 3rd as Mean Girls Day every year.

It has been 18 years since the film was released in 2004 and starred Lindsay Lohan AKA Cady Heron, the movie's main character. It was Cady who started the trend of 'October 3rd.' However, people might wonder why the day is celebrated in October when the film came out in April 2004.

youtube-cover

Well, it goes all the way back to an interaction between Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) and Cady, that took place during math class. People who have seen the movie will immediately know the iconic dialog where Aaron asks Cady what day it was and she says, "It's October third."

In a monolog, Cady says:

"With Regina's blessing, I started talking to Aaron more and more. On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was. "
Happy October 3rd! What's your favorite line from #MeanGirls? 💅 #MeanGirlsDay https://t.co/XT6SUKqusl

Since the scene was truly the beginning of the legendary romance between Cady and Aaron, fans remember October 3rd as Mean Girls Day.

Fan celebrate October 3rd, Mean Girls Day, by posting memes from the iconic film

Directed by Mark Waters, the film was an instant hit, especially with the younger audience as it showed the emotions teenagers go through in high school. Given how much people love the movie, they cannot stop themselves from sharing fun and memeworthy content on Mean Girls Day every year.

They try to combine their love for the film with some of its iconic dialogs.

how many mean girls memes will b posted today x #MeanGirls #MeanGirlsDay https://t.co/8EqZ6lGfLy
It’s October 3rd. Happy #MeanGirlsDay https://t.co/kv893s8vHL
The only time you can post this and say it #October3rd #MeanGirlsDay https://t.co/k4oOGrDAZ1
It's october 3rd, happy mean girls day to y'all #MeanGirlsDay. https://t.co/GXbKiNpG1Q
Elder millennials on the eve of #MeanGirlsDay https://t.co/KAnd6YD4Qt
me trying to avoid the mean girls tweets tomorrow like #October3rd https://t.co/9CeHGmP1IW
It’s October 3rd and everyone is posting that particular Mean Girls meme. But if you’re in Talladega, this is the Mean Girls meme you should be posting. 🙃 https://t.co/N1uqQUMggX

Other than posting memes about the day, there are other ways for fans and Mean Girls lovers to celebrate it. This includes wearing something pink, especially since one of the most famous dialogs from the movie is:

“On wednesdays, we wear pink”
youtube-cover

While this year's Mean Girls Day won't fall on Wednesday, wearing pink, Regina George's favorite color, might still be a great idea.

Additionally, wearing or buying something vintage might also be a fun idea as there is a scene about that in the film as well. In this scene, Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams, asks Lea Edwards about her skirt, to which the latter replies:

"It was my mom's in the '80s.

Although Regina's response to Lea is quite sarcastic and insulting, where she says, "vintage," it is still an iconic dialog, remembered by people of all ages.

Needless to say, the movie Mean Girls, its iconic dialogs and characters are loved even today, nearly two decades since its release.

Quick Links

Edited by Madhur Dave
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...