8 anime on HIDIVE that you should binge-watch

HIDIVE is an underrated streaming platform with plenty of good anime for people to binge-watch. This website has over 500 different series to check out. Some of them are bound to be great with that many shows. Everybody has different tastes, so it's worth including several animes from different genres and audiences in this list.

It's worth prefacing this list by stating that this listicle won't focus on exclusives. Instead, the shows listed here can be a part of other streaming services, meaning that the most important aspect of their inclusion is that they're available on HIDIVE for subscribers.

Readers curious to see all of HIDIVE's offerings can check out the following hyperlink to see their official website:

Eight anime that are must-see on HIDIVE

1) Call of the Night

Call of the Night is unquestionably HIDIVE's most well-known show in recent years. It's gotten a fair share of attention in the anime community, especially since the show just began on July 8, 2022.

The basic plot premise is simple: a boy named Ko needs to fall in love with a girl named Nazuna in order to become a vampire.

It's a silly romantic concept that manages to be endearing to a general audience. Call of the Night has high ratings on various websites like MyAnimeList, often scoring 8/10 or higher.

Not to mention, it's not available on other popular sites like Crunchyroll or Netflix, giving people a reason to use HIDIVE instead.

2) Maid Sama!

A cheeky Shōjo anime with a romance plot is something that might be interesting to people. It's not gratuitous with fanservice, either, so viewers don't have to worry about every episode having some questionable scenes.

At its core, Maid Sama! is a comedic take on a romance that viewers know will inevitably happen by the end of the series. It's charming, especially since the snarky banter between the two main characters is often witty and diverse enough not to be repetitive.

It is worth mentioning that Maid Sama! does have several episodes on YouTube, but there's no telling when they will get taken down. Thus, it can be more convenient to rely on HIDIVE.

3) Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia

The Babylonia chapter of the Fate/Grand Order mobile game was great, arguably to the point of being one of the best arcs in the title. Fortunately, the anime adaptation is also excellent, and it's not required to play the game to fully enjoy it.

The animations, character designs, and plot are all amazing. While some die-hard Fate/Stay Night fans might not like the characterization in this show, it's an otherwise phenomenal choice to pass the time.

In case, one watches this series and wants more, they should know that HIDIVE also has some other Fate animes. The list includes:

Fate/Kaleid Liner Prisma Illya 2Wei!

Fate/Stay Night

4) Akame ga Kill!

Akame ga Kill! is sometimes jokingly known as the series where everybody dies, but that's only partially true. While many main characters do perish over the course of the show, Akame ga Kill! is more than just a very violent anime. For one thing, there isn't much plot armor.

If a character is in danger, there is no guarantee that they will survive. The lack of plot armor is refreshing, and that's not even mentioning how general combat in this show is quite fun to watch. Do keep in mind that Akame ga Kill! does have some funny and cute moments, so it's not just mindless violence.

The faint of heart should steer clear of this show if blood and gore disturb them.

5) Lupin the Third

HIDIVE has several versions of Lupin the Third, which is an anime series whose origins date back to the 70s. Many parts of the series have been highly rated, so the reader can't go wrong with any of them. Most importantly, Lupin the Third is a mix of action, comedy, and mystery.

It definitely has a different vibe compared to modern anime, and that's not a bad thing. The main character, Arsène Lupin III, oozes coolness, and that's not even getting into the fun dynamics he has with the rest of the memorable cast.

HIDIVE fans should know that there are some tonal differences between which Lupin the Third series they watch. For example, Lupin the Third: The Woman Called Mine is more sensual than the original series.

6) Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

Some animes have bizarre names, which often leads to some fans calling them by something else. In this case, some people call this show Danmachi instead of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

This popular light novel-turned-anime has excellent character designs and some good humor that makes it very easy to get into. It's a fantasy setting similar to a video game without being too Isekai-like, making it quite different from the usual Isekai animes that tend to repeat the same plot repeatedly.

Not to mention, this series has the beloved Hestia, whose popularity transcends the show.

7) Bloom Into You

If you like the idea of Yuri romance, but get put off by overly fanservice subtones in many anime, you should know that Bloom Into You is much more respectful. There is romance, but it's not a series that overemphasizes the s*xual aspects of love.

There are only 13 episodes in this series, meaning that it's extremely easy to binge-watch in a single day. Considering it's so short, some fans might prefer to read the rest of the series in its manga form.

8) Parasyte -The Maxim-

The final option on HIDIVE to discuss here is Parasyte. It's a strange body horror thriller where the main character gets infected by a parasite that lives in his right hand. It's strange, but Parasyte -The Maxim- is definitely a good show for somebody seeking something more psychological than the usual options.

The unusual relationship between the host and the parasite is explored pretty well in this show. Similarly, the music and characters are all enjoyable, making this a solid option for anybody with a HIDIVE account.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

