Parasyte: The Maxim Season 2: Why fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for a sequel

Hitoshi Iwaaki’s sci-fi horror series, Parasyte: The Maxim is widely acclaimed as one of the best classic Seinen gems. Although it has been more than 6 years since the last episode of Parasyte: The Maxim premiered, the series still continues to retain a huge loyal fan base all around the world.

With its unwavering popularity, it is natural for die-hard fans of the series to get all excited when expecting a sequel. With a distinctive plot, fascinating characters, and a peculiar power system, the series has garnered a lot of praise from everyone, which is why, even after years, fans are still hoping for Season 2. However, it seems like fans are in for some bad news. Although the ending scene spiked up hopes among fans with the return of Migi, the series is not getting a Season 2. Continue reading to find out more.

Will Parasyte: The Maxim get a sequel?

As previously stated, despite the fact that the ending scene piqued fans' interest with the return of Migi, the series will not be renewed for a second season. Both the series' creator, Hitoshi Iwaaki, and the production studio Madhouse have denied any possibility of a sequel due to a lack of source material.

The creator has already provided a fitting conclusion to the storyline, so fans will not see a second season. After Shinichi and Migi eliminated Gotou, the primary antagonist of the series, the conflict was resolved, so continuation of the same story won’t be possible.

Fans may be a little disappointed that Hitoshi Iwaaki is no longer promoting the show or working on anything associated with Parasyte. However, by creating a new setting and including new characters, Madhouse can launch a spin-off of the series. This will also win over a lot of fans.

So, while Season 2 is a no-go, fans can rewatch the entire Season 1 to relive some old memories. Parasyte: The Maxim is available on popular streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Roku.

Everything we know so far about Parasyte: The Maxim

Before the anime adaptation, Parasyte: The Maxim was serialized in Kodansha’s Monthly Afternoon under the name Parasyte. The manga had only ten volumes comprising over sixty-four chapters, and had over 24 million copies in circulation as of December 2020.

The series won the Kodansha Manga Award in the general manga category in 1993 and the Seiun Award in the best manga category in 1996. Parasyte: The Maxim ranked #60 in TV Asahi's Manga Sōsenkyo 2021 poll, for the top 100 manga series. The series also received acclamations from renowned personalities like Shunsuke Tsurumi and Norihiro Kato.

The production house, Madhouse, garnered a lot of praise for the animation and artwork from both fans and critics.

The synopsis of Parasyte: The Maxim on Crunchyroll reads:

"They arrived in silence and darkness, descending from the skies with a hunger for human flesh. Parasites - alien creatures who must invade and take control of a human host to survive – have come to Earth. No one knows their secret except high school student, Shinichi Izumi, who’s right hand has been invaded by an alien parasite. Shinichi and Migi, the parasite in his hand, begrudgingly form a friendship and find themselves caught in the middle of a war between humans and parasites."

