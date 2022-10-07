"We need to be vigilant" - Aston Martin chief on team's goals for rest of season

Aston Martin chief Mike Krack reckons that the team needs to stay vigilant for the rest of the season after a strong result in Singapore on Sunday.

Lance Stroll and the retiring Sebastian Vettel finished P6 and P8 respectively, making it a frutiful weekend. Krack said that the team need to continue their good work to accomplish their goals for the season.

Talking about their weekend exploits - where both drivers bagged points - he said:

"They're very valuable, because we jumped two places. But we need to be vigilant, because this can turn around quickly again. So we need to really keep concentrated, it's far from over the line. We always wanted to beat at least these two teams (Haas and AlphaTauri). If we have one or two more like this, then we can even look a bit further ahead. But I think we need to stay realistic and keep working hard and see where we end up."

The Aston Martin boss stressed the importance of keeping the momentum going. He said:

"There's still five races to go. And there's still a couple of points to be gained. And a double DNF in Suzuka and a big score for others can mean that the situation goes the other way around again, so we really need to stay on it, and try to do it as best as possible.”

The Aston Martin team principal was very happy with the result in Singapore and talked about how hard work has paid off for the team. Krack said:

"Finally the hard work pays off, and the consistent effort of trying to be there when it matters. We have had a couple of occasions where we always get one point, two points. Today we were a bit luckier with attrition. But we were the ones that were there when it mattered, the drivers didn't put a foot wrong. And then it pays in such races."

Aston Martin (37) are seventh in the standings ahead of the Japanese GP in Suzuka this weekend.

Aston Martin has made progress since Zandvoort - Mike Krack

Aston Martin went through a rough patch before the summer break. The team has started making progress since then.

Talking about the same, the Aston Martin boss saif that the progress has started from the Dutch GP in Zandvoort. He said:

"I think we've made progress since Zandvoort. We had another little update here. And we will have a small one next week (at Suzuka). So, I think, was quite good we identified really the weaknesses of the car, and steadily tried to eliminate them."

He added:

“Obviously, we came from a distance. But now, I think, you saw in Zandvoort that we were not so far any more from Alpine and McLaren. And for us the most important thing was to get ahead of this midfield group. And this we managed.”

Aston Martin will hope to remain P7 in the championship following the action in Suzuka.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes