"How are they reaching Top 10?" Diablo Immortal players question its broken leaderboard as inactive clans top the charts

Usually, when "How are they reaching the Top 10?" is asked in the Diablo Immortal Reddit forums, it's usually community members pondering how certain individuals rank high on the leaderboard. However, in this case, things are a little different.

As the saying goes, "You can't make an omelet without breaking a few eggs". Likewise, it's difficult to have an MMORPG title that's entirely free of problems.

Diablo Immortal @DiabloImmortal



Diablo Immortal is out now.



Free to download on iOS, Android, and PC Open Beta.



diabloimmortal.com Evil is everywhere.Diablo Immortal is out now.Free to download on iOS, Android, and PC Open Beta. Evil is everywhere.Diablo Immortal is out now.Free to download on iOS, Android, and PC Open Beta.🔥 diabloimmortal.com https://t.co/TmJiZgRNXx

That said, the community has encountered one of the weirdest in-game bugs. While most readers will jump on the bandwagon and presume the issue at hand has something to do with microtransactions or broken items, it's quite the contrary.

According to some players in Diablo Immortal, Shadow Clans that are inactive are somehow managing to reach the Top 10 spot, whereas those actively playing are getting nowhere.

Shadow Clans are AKF-ing their way to victory in Diablo Immortal

A Reddit user, known as Timely_Country353, shared a thread showcasing how clans that are AFK are somehow managing to reach the Top 10 bracket. This is rather odd as in most MMORPG titles, only clans that are the most active manage to make the cut.

To simplify the issue, it would seem that the system responsible for overseeing clan mechanics in Diablo Immortal is not doing a great job. By the looks of it, whichever clan fails to perform well in the finals is deemed unworthy of being in the Top 10 despite being able to pull their weight.

Inactive/dead clans, on the other hand, that are not performing at all, are elevated to the Top 10 position without question. Here's what user chrisbright123 had to say about the matter at hand:

"Happened to our server as well. The second strongest clan didn't make it to the top-10 because they matched 3 times with us and lost all 3 times in the finals. Meanwhile, two dead clans made it to the top-10. It's ridiculous."

While this may seem like overreacting, it has to be kept in mind that a lot of players spend real-life money to get ahead in the game. Being finessed by a broken system is the last thing anyone wants. But why is this happening in the first place?

According to a user named Timely_Country353, this probably occurs because a clan leader or officer is still playing the game now and then, despite everyone else being inactive. The user elaborated further by saying:

It's unclear when this issue began, but clearly fans are not pleased with the fact that it hasn't been resolved yet. Since the original poster mentions that this issue has occurred yet again, it has to be taken for granted that this has persisted for some time now.

With the Diablo Immortal community slowly catching wind of the problem, this is another powder keg waiting to explode. Here's what a few more users had to say:

With all that said and done, it's left to be seen how quickly the developers decide to address this issue. As of the time of this writing, there is nothing on their official channels to suggest that they are aware of the problem at all. Hopefully, the situation improves post-haste.

Poll : 0 votes