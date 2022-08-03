How spending a fortune in Diablo Immortal is a major problem

Diablo Immortal has built a reputation regarding microtransactions, which is not pleasant. Specifically, the game provides an innovative experience to gamers worldwide by bringing the iconic franchise to mobile.

At the same time, players have had to deal with predatory microtransactions under the garb of a free-to-play title. It appears that the problem with the game is much more than the imperative to spend more money. In a recent turn of events, a player who spent a fortune ended up in a strange place.

Players can enjoy a few days of seamless progress when Diablo Immortal starts. The game can be played simultaneously on mobile and PC as it has cross-play and cross-progression abilities. However, once the wall hits, players start feeling the effects of the grind. The only option is to spend hard-earned cash.

One would assume that when a player has spent $100,000 on the game, they would be given access to an elite experience. Unfortunately, there's a significant problem as such high-spending players cannot find other players to game with.

This was particularly the case with YouTuber jtisallbusiness, who made this revelation public. Suffice it to say. The issue has popped up simply because of his money on the game.

Diablo Immortal locks high-playing players in a void

Due to high spending, jtisallbusiness had an advantage in Diablo Immortal that an average person didn't. While this might not have triggered a furor in PvE, PvP is a different ballgame.

Due to its in-game advantage, jtisallbusiness beat most of its opponents. However, it resulted in such a high MMR for him that the game was unavailable to find an opponent. This is a burning issue as he cannot do multiplayer events and earn the associated rewards.

According to the streamer, the problem hasn't been resolved despite reaching out to Blizzard and getting assurances of a fix. This has resulted in him being unable to join the latest clan battles and help their clanmates in pursuit of victory.

This is a strange problem, to say the least because the lack of spending hasn't caused it. Instead, the emphasis on spending rises from how legendary gems work in the game. In Diablo Immortal, legendary gems have a lot of power, and the top ones can be found in the legendary crests.

The only sustainable way to find these crests is to buy them using money. Even then, there's a system of gacha to overcome as the 5-star legendary gems aren't guaranteed. While it's true that gears can't be obtained directly, the real strength lies with the legendary gems.

Had there been no real advantage to being had by spending real-life money, the problem jtisallbusiness is facing might not have been there. Unfortunately, the only way to fix this seems to be to switch the system around MMR, but it's unlikely that Blizzard will change the system in Diablo Immortal.

It's a curious case of how a system that requires money to be abused has broken down due to its excessive amount. However, this also serves as a great reminder that some games, even by calling themselves free-to-play, might not be so.

