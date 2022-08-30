10 best MMORPG to play on smartphones, ranked

Beyond simple puzzle-solving games like Candy Crush Saga and Match 3 apps, which the mobile gaming platform has built quite a reputation for, there are a ton of exceptional MMORPGs that can give any PC title a run for its money. Mobile gaming as a platform has matured a lot, and mobile app developers these days are coming up with one excellent MMORPG title after another.

The year is halfway over, and more than 100000 mobile games have been released this year ready to be downloaded and played. This also includes some massive MMORPG games that can be played on a smartphone on the go.

Here is a top 10 countdown list of some of the best MMORPG games that can be played on Android and iOS devices:

10 best MMORPG for mobile phones ranked

10) Chimeraland

Release year: 2022

2022 Developer: Pixel Soft

Pixel Soft Publisher: Level Infinite

Chimeraland is an open-world survival game with strong role-playing elements that takes gamers to the beautifully created pre-historic world of Chimeraland, where they can tame and ride majestic flying beasts. Chimeraland's fantasy world spans over 4000sq km of explorable area across the land, sky, and sea, where players can basically do whatever they want to survive.

There are more than a hundred bizarre mythical flying creatures to be defeated or tamed as pets. Chimeraland also offers characters that are highly customizable and overall give some Pokémon adventure vibes.

9) Ragnarok: Origin

Release year: 2021

2021 Developer: Tencent

Tencent Publisher: Gravity Co.

Released a year ago for mobile devices, Ragnarok: Origin is a brand-new take on the once popular MMO fantasy game, Ragnarok Online. The game is set in a colorful rendition of Midgard, where players have to fight enemies and complete quests to restore peace and prosperity to the land.

The game offers six different warrior classes to master, from Swordsman to Marksman, and gives players complete freedom to explore the vast landscape of Midgard from forests to scary dungeons.

Ragnarok: Origins also offers plenty of character customization options with a wide variety of warrior classes and combat styles. Thus, the game offers something for everyone to enjoy.

8) Arcane Legends

Release year: 2012

2012 Developer: Spacetime Studios

Spacetime Studios Publisher: Spacetime Studios

Released in 2012, Arcane Legends is perhaps one of the earliest MMORPG entrants for mobile devices. At its core, the game is pretty simple, where players can customize their unique characters from three classes of warriors, each with their unique strengths and weaknesses. The open world of Arcane Legends provides many artistically creative creatures and bosses to defeat.

Arcane Legends features both Co-op and PvP modes. Given that the game has been around for a decade now and still enjoys active Co-op and PvP participation, Arcane Legends has to go down as one of the most successful MMORPGs for mobile phones.

7) AdventureQuest 3D

Release year: 2020

2020 Developer: Artix Entertainment

Artix Entertainment Publisher: Artix Entertainment

Adventure Quest World, which was released in 2008, was once one of the most popular browser-based 2D adventure MMO games. Set in a world filled with monsters and perils, it was a pure pleasure just to team up with middle school mates and flex each other’s gears.

Finally, developers Artix Entertainment realized the simple yet effective masterclass they had created and ported the 3D version of Adventure Quest for mobile phones as well in 2020. The game may not be graphically the most finessed one, but it makes up for a world filled with magic, lore, monsters, and myths.

6) Albion Online

Release year: 2017

2017 Developer: Sandbox Interactive

Sandbox Interactive Publisher: Sandbox Interactive

Albion Online is a pleasant-looking cross-platform MMORPG that despite being launched in 2017 still remains relevant and a massively popular online RPG title.

The game features a large open-world setup with plenty of epic battles, quests and activities to complete. There are player bases spread throughout the open world where online gamers can interact and focus on PvP combat. This gives the vibes of some of the old-school role-playing MMOs that first came out during the late 2000s

The in-game economy is completely player-driven and features a classless skill progression system. Gathering and crafting do not feel like a hassle. The fact that Albion Online remains so active even five years after its launch, means that the game has to go down as one of the best MMORPG ever made for mobile devices.

5) World of Kings

Release year: 2019

2019 Developer: Archosaur Games

Archosaur Games Publisher: Archosaur Games

For lovers of the World of Warcraft series wishing to get a similar game on mobile devices, World of Kings is as close as it can get. From a graphics and character point of view, World of Kings looks like an exact carbon copy of World of Warcraft. Everything from spells and abilities to the character's backstory has an eerie similarity to the Warcraft games.

It is an MMO that features a ton of cool character customizations, 5-player dungeon raids, real-time PvP, and a large collection of summonable creatures, combined with fast-paced combat.

4) Runescape Mobile

Release year: 2021

2021 Developer: Jagex

Jagex Publisher: Jagex

Runescape is a popular MMORPG that takes place in the medieval fantasy land of Gielinor. A mythical land divided into many kingdoms, cities, and lores. Now fans of Runescape games can rejoice as Runescape Mobile takes them to the same magical fantasy world with much sharper graphics, well-optimized gameplay mechanics, and a ton of content to explore.

The game works well on most phones and players will be taken to a massive sandbox world filled with fun quests and awesome game mechanics in one of the most engaging MMORPGs ever made.

3) Mu Origin 3

Release year: 2022

2022 Developer: FingerFun Limited

FingerFun Limited Publisher: FingerFun Limited

Mu online was one of the first MMOs to ever appear back in 2001. For almost a decade, it was the go-to title for MMO fans. Almost 20 years later, Mu online finally got its mobile port in Mu Origin 3. The game has much-improved graphics compared to its predecessors and solid gameplay in a beautifully decorated open world.

Mu Origin 3 is set in a massive open world where users can explore with their characters through both land and air. The combat movement feels extremely satisfying with tons of flashy animations. Overall, Mu Origin 3 is the best game in the Mu series by a long margin, and it’s definitely worth checking out.

2) Diablo Immortal

Release year: 2022

2022 Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Number two on the list is the newly released mobile version of MMOARPG in the popular Diablo franchise, titled Diablo Immortal. The game is set in the same world of Sanctuary as the popular Diablo series with much sharper graphics.

Diablo Immortal gives gamers the option to choose from six different warrior classes, each with their unique skills and abilities. With many different PvP modes available online, Diablo Immortal is one of the most comprehensive MMORPGs out there.

1) EVE Echoes

Release year: 2020

2020 Developer: CCP Games, NetEase Games

CCP Games, NetEase Games Publisher: Hong Kong NetEase Interactive Entertainment

EVE Echoes is the mobile ported version of the fan-favorite intergalactic space MMORPG game EVE Online. EVE Online is famous for its epic spaceship combats in a vast galaxy.

Over the years, many galactic confederations have cropped into EVE Online servers. The game features a massive number of customizations, micromanagement of resources, in-game economy, and intense team combat as well as deep space exploration.

EVE Echoes was a massive move by the franchise a couple of years ago to bring their enormously huge deep space exploration MMO to the mobile screens. In EVE Echoes, players begin by choosing one of the four playable factions in a tiny space pod. As players progress, they can team up with their friends or other players online to go on an epic space voyage and upgrade their tiny spaceship into a space juggernaut.

Many consider the game to be a next-gen space exploration MMO, and moreover, the developers do manage to seamlessly bring the desktop version of EVE to mobile devices. And that is why EVE Echoes is the number one MMORPG to play on smartphones.

