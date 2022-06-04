10 Diablo Immortal tips and tricks for beginners

The highly-anticipated Diablo Immortal is out right now on PC and smartphones (Android and iOS). Blizzard's first F2P (free to play) outing with the renowned Diablo series of isometric, dungeon-crawler action RPGs aims to bring the familiar experience to a brand new audience. The MMO design ensures immense replayability as players mow down hordes upon hordes of evil in pursuit of grander loot and more power.

As such, those stepping into the shoes of a demon slayer for the first time might find themselves overwhelmed by the number of things to do. After all, activities range from standard dungeon crawling to guilds and much more. So here are some things players should know about before getting into Diablo Immortal.

Here are 10 tips and tricks to ease players into Diablo Immortal

1) Picking the right class

As it is an action-RPG, players can choose between six different classes to start the game. These include:

Demon Hunter

Barbarian

Crusader

Necromancer

Wizard

Monk

Each class specializes in a unique playstyle. Demon Hunter, for example, relies on agility to outmaneuver foes while striking from a distance. Meanwhile, the Necromancer can summon the undead to aid them in battle.

Note that it is not possible to switch classes and retain progression after one class has been picked, so it is important to know the desired playstyle beforehand.

2) Know the different Globe drops

Pick-ups grant buffs to the player (Image via Blizzard)

Enemies will often drop certain colored Orbs that can be picked up. These have different perks, and players can usually tell what they are by their names.

Health Globe (Red): Restores set amount of HP

Experience Globe (Blue): Grants set amount of experience points

Conduit Globe (Yellow): Grants Lightning element damage for a short time

Quickening Globe (White): Increases speed and attack for a short while

Energy Globe (Purple): Resets cooldown of players' Skills

One thing to bear in mind here is that powerful channel skills will not reset while they are active, so players might want to use the pick-up after it.

3) Gear is the key progression system here

Take your pick (Image via Blizzard)

Using metrics like Combat Rating, the gear players equip will determine their efficiency in combat. Gear with a lower Combat rating than foes will make players deal less damage to them, while a better Combat Rating will allow players to mow them down with relative ease. Gear also has different rarities determined by color. They are:

White (Common)

Blue (Magic)

Yellow (Rare)

Gold (Legendary)

As expected, Legendary gear is what everyone craves, but they're also the most difficult to acquire.

4) Quick travel around the map

Players can warp back to any previously-visited location with ease in Diablo Immortal. To do this, players must simply open the map and click the destination waypoint.

However, beginners must note that the feature will be unlocked upon receiving the world map. Additionally, players will first need to have unlocked the Waypoints of a specific area before they can teleport.

5) Legendary Gems are precious

Diablo Immortal allows players to equip rare gems called Legendary Gems that grant powerful traits to the player. These gems can be acquired in a couple of ways, like through completing challenges such as Elder Rifts or outright purchasing them. They will be necessary to deal with powerful bosses and unending hordes of monsters, so be on the lookout for these items.

6) Scale the challenge to your preference

Diablo Immortal offers players the option to tweak their experience with the game via various difficulty options.

It is important to remember that the game starts off on normal difficulty for levels 1-55. Reaching level 60, which is the level cap (for now), unlocks Hell levels. These scale across 4 levels, with each one offering unique loot-based rewards. Even here, the difficulty rises as the Hell levels increase.

7) Create Warbands to play co-op

Co-operative play is emphasized in Diablo Immortal due to its MMO nature. To play with friends or call them for help, players must create a Warband. Warbands are basically clans, and players can tweak aspects like the name or the description for the Warband.

Players can go to the Menu, then Warband, and then select the Create a Warband option to make one. Once that is done, the Establish Warband Camp mission can be taken on. This mission requires slaying 10,000 monsters with buddies.

Co-op also makes things more fun, especially since cross-platform play between PC and smartphone is supported.

8) Don't ignore Set Items

Pretty up your character in amazing armor and accessories (Image via Blizzard)

Diablo Immortal features two categories of equipable items: Primary and Secondary. The latter covers items that can be put on the neck, rings (x2), hands, waist, and feet. Set Items are the best kind of Secondary gear available in the game. The unique thing about these items is that they come in sets.

Wearing three items of the same set grants a Set Bonus, while completing the set (six items in total) grants two Set bonuses. Note that these items only drop while the Hell difficulty is active, so players will have to wait until Level 60 to get them.

9) Auto-pickup is a saving grace

Tough enemies drop the best loot, including bosses (image via Blizzard)

With a bunch of loot, consumables, and gear to pick up, it can be a hassle to tap away at each individual piece, especially when there can be up to a dozen or more drops to be acquired at a time.

This is where the auto-pickup feature comes in and picks up drops automatically after the player over them. The feature can be toggled from the menu's Settings.

10) Upgrade to make the most out of the gear

Strengthen your gear alongside your character (Image via Blizzard)

With character progression always moving upward, keeping gear in check is a must — in any RPG, in fact. It is important to note that, in Diablo Immortal, only Rare, Legendary, or Set Item gear can be upgraded. What's better is that all of these upgraded bonuses can be transferred over to the next superior piece of loot found using the Equip and Transfer button. So there is no downside to upgrading gear at every turn possible.

Socketed Gems can be transferred to new gear as well, so that's one less thing to worry about. This can be done with the help of the Blacksmith.

