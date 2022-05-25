What does 'full loot' mean in V Rising?

The term "full loot" may confuse new players in the latest vampire-themed thriller V Rising.

The multiplayer survival game has multiple modes that players can participate in. One of those modes is Full Loot PVP, taking the player versus player format just a bit further.

In the Full Loot PVP mode, the stakes are much higher. V Rising players have a strong chance of losing everything they worked so hard for, as all treasure drops upon death.

Understanding 'Full Loot' PVP in V Rising

Players lose everything when they die in Full Loot PVP (Image via Stunlock Studios)

There are four modes players can jump into. They are PVE, PVP, Duo PVP, and Full Loot PVP. The Full Loot PVP mode is a tweaked version of the regular PVP mode where things can get much direr.

In the typical PVP mode, vampires battle with each other to control the Vardoran kingdom. Finding another player out in the world could quickly end in physical conflict.

wallace 🏁 @wherswallace full loot pvp survival games can make you really happy and sad. full loot pvp survival games can make you really happy and sad. 😅

As players build their domains, their castles can be raided by others. The health of their castle can be diminished to where it is eventually left in ruin, leaving players building from the ground up once again.

However, alliances can be forged. A clan of up to four vampires can be assembled. Friends can join together to take on the world of V Rising and stake claim to the server they joined.

The Full Loot PVP mode takes all of the aforementioned and turns it up a notch. It still allows for brutal encounters, castle raiding, and the formation of clans with a few friends.

In addition to all of that, players will lose every piece of treasure they hold when they die. Players can destroy an opposing castle, defeat its ruler, and snatch up any of their belongings they find worthwhile.

It is highly recommended that Full Loot PVP players join a clan with three other ferocious vampires. The game mode is an absolute nightmare for players trying to battle the rest of the server independently.

ZEN OFFICIAL V RISING @ZENOFFICIALV @VRisingGame We started a FULL LOOT server today that exactly caters, HIGH PVP and ACTIVE RAIDING, We have high base decay, long nights, and custom loot tables to make the experience more competitive and make raiding worth your while #VRising We started a FULL LOOT server today that exactly caters, HIGH PVP and ACTIVE RAIDING, We have high base decay, long nights, and custom loot tables to make the experience more competitive and make raiding worth your while #VRising @VRisingGame

This will ensure that the numbers either stay even or in the clan's favor, preventing all their inventory from being stolen if they happen to be bested on the battlefield.

Full Loot PVP is hands down the most challenging game mode in V Rising and presents the biggest challenge. With that comes the highest sense of accomplishment after conquering the mode.

