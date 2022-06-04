Where does Diablo Immortal take place?

Even though Diablo Immortal is a mobile entry to the series, it still belongs in the canon of the universe.

This is not a spinoff, as it takes place between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III. This means that the events of the latest Diablo title happen in the same setting as all of the previous games.

The world of Sanctuary hosts these events that begin five years after D2. Players will find themselves in a different area of Sanctuary, however, beginning in the town of Wortham.

Diablo Immortal takes place in Sanctuary

A map of the Sanctuary regions that can be explored in Diablo Immortal (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sanctuary has been the setting of every Diablo game. This time around, it sets players in the town of Wortham as it comes under siege by various cultists and a powerful necromancer.

Deckard Cain returns from his appearances in the previous Diablo titles, aiding the player once again. He informs them that the Worldstone has been shattered and pieces are being used by mere mortals to gain demonic powers.

This is all a plot by the main antagonist of the game, Skarn the Lord of Damnation. Players are tasked with choosing a class and adventuring through Sanctuary to destroy the Worldstone pieces, preventing a world-ending disaster.

The journey across Sanctuary includes the following locations, outside of the starting area of Wortham:

Westmarch : Known as the City of Light, Westmarch is the central hub for players in Diablo Immortal. Vendors, other players, social activities, and storage can all be accessed in this bustling city.

: Known as the City of Light, Westmarch is the central hub for players in Diablo Immortal. Vendors, other players, social activities, and storage can all be accessed in this bustling city. Ashworld Cemetery : The cemetery is the second hub players will visit. It is filled with grave-robbing bandits, undead monsters, and a traveling carriage that can be attacked and looted every half hour.

: The cemetery is the second hub players will visit. It is filled with grave-robbing bandits, undead monsters, and a traveling carriage that can be attacked and looted every half hour. Dark Wood : Dark Wood is a forest of Khanduras that first appeared in Diablo II. It hosts plenty of terrifying enemies brought on by a forgotten evil that possessed the forest.

: Dark Wood is a forest of Khanduras that first appeared in Diablo II. It hosts plenty of terrifying enemies brought on by a forgotten evil that possessed the forest. The Shassar Sea : Despite its name implying it is a body of water, the Shassar Sea is a vast desert location. It was believed to once contain water as noted by the ruins of old docks and boats.

: Despite its name implying it is a body of water, the Shassar Sea is a vast desert location. It was believed to once contain water as noted by the ruins of old docks and boats. Mount Zavain : This mountain is a part of the Tamoe Mountain Range and the Monks of Ivgorod hold a strong presence there. They are among Sanctuary's most deadly warriors.

: This mountain is a part of the Tamoe Mountain Range and the Monks of Ivgorod hold a strong presence there. They are among Sanctuary's most deadly warriors. Frozen Tundra: Barbarians have claimed the Frozen Tundra as their land ever since the destruction of Mount Arreat. The snowy wasteland's only way to stave off continuous war is through the power of those Barbarians.

These locations vary between brand new and established in previous Diablo games. They all hold the secret towards finding the Worldstone fragments and destroying them for good.

Players should venture through them as they please, but need to ensure they reach the appropriate level in Diablo Immortal to avoid being massacred when upon arrival. Each area recommends a higher level as the list goes on.

