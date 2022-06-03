How to unlock and complete the Elder Rifts in Diablo Immortal

The Elder Rifts are different repeatable dungeons that grant wonderful rewards in Diablo Immortal.

Elder Rifts are considered a tear in the fabric of space-time, which allows players to enter dungeons that don't take long to complete at all. They are completely randomized but are well worth the while.

Players do have to progress a bit through the main questline of Diablo Immortal in order to access Elder Rifts. They will eventually be unlocked with the first Elder Rift that players encounter, acting as a tutorial.

How to gain access to Elder Rifts in Diablo Immortal

Elder Rifts will be available after Lethes is introduced (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The main story of the game sees players take on a variety of quests and missions. Those will lead to end-game activities and other special challenges, such as the Elder Rift dungeons.

Here is how to unlock access to Elder Rifts:

Progress through the main questline of the game.

Encounter Lethes after the Mad King's Breach dungeon has been completed.

Head to Westmarch and complete both the Legends of Eld and Braving the Rift quests.

These take players into their very first Elder Rift and serve as a tutorial.

Once that has been done, players can access the Elder Rift Entrance in Westmarch.

Players won't be able to take on Elder Rift challenges whenever they please, though. They will need to empower the Elder Rift in order for it to open and grant them access.

Empowering the Elder Rift can be done using Crests. There are Rare and Legendary Crests that can be earned throughout the game, which open the Rifts and increase chances for various rewards.

How to obtain Crests in Diablo Immortal

Crests will affect what is found inside of an Elder Rift (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Players are given a few Crests when they encounter their first Elder Rift. These will be spent rather quickly by those whose priority is taking on these dungeons.

Crests can also be earned through the Boon of Plenty or bought from the Crest Merchant shop. The Boon of Plenty has daily and five-day login rewards that include Crests, while the shop has bundles that can be purchased.

Players can spend in-game currency known as Eternal Orbs in the Crest Merchant shop. One Rare Crest will cost players 30 Eternal Orbs, and one Legendary Crest costs 160 Eternal Orbs.

How to complete Elder Rifts

Groups can easily complete an Elder Rift in Diablo Immortal (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After getting a hold of Crests to help modify the Elder Rift, players will be able to enter and take on the challenges found within. Once players enter, they'll have to be committed to finishing the Rift solo or with some friends.

The goal is to eliminate enemies as fast as possible in order to fill up the Rift Progress meter. Once the progress meter has been completely filled, a Rift Guardian will appear.

This is a boss that Diablo Immortal players need to defeat to complete the Elder Rift. A time limit is also given, and bonus rewards will be granted if the Rift Guardian is bested before it runs out.

Focus on large groups of enemies to easily fill the meter and then go after the boss. Five minutes will be given after the boss is felled for any unfinished business before players are sent back to Westmarch.

