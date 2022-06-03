Every accessibility option in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal brings the fun and nostalgia of the iconic RPG series to the comfort of the mobile market. Despite a ton of questionable publicity before and during its release, the game features a ton of dungeon-delving gameplay that longtime fans love.

Accessibility options are an important part of any video game experience. Some fans need accommodations for different abilities and game companies don't want to alienate their potential playerbase.

The mobile game market has been a strange vector for accessibility options. Luckily, the new Blizzard RPG features some helpful details and is likely to add more.

Diablo Immortal accessibility options

Diablo Immortal features a variety of important and helpful options that can make the game bearable for some. Every adjustable detail can mean the difference between someone being able to enjoy the experience and being locked out.

The options available for the game include different methods of control and adaptations for audio and visual issues. Most of the available features are fairly common, but still good to see.

Chat Accessibility Features

The most interesting aspect of the game's accessibility settings is its approach to chat settings. The game features tons of elements that will encourage or require one to join groups, which makes chat necessary.

One can increase the font size on chat menus by up to 200% to make reading easier. On a small phone screen, this is key for users with less-than-perfect vision.

In addition, the game features a voice transcription function, which can write out active in-game chat. Players with different levels of hearing can use this to read what's being said by fellow party members without issue. It's not perfect, but it works fairly well.

The game also has text-to-speech functions for opposing issues. This will read out written chat in a synthetic voice. Players can select specific chats, set audio alerts, change voice packs, adjust volume and speed, and use chat commands.

Visual Accessibility Features

The available options here are common. Players can adjust the brightness and the aforementioned text size, but Blizzard has stated that more details are coming. Colorblind-friendly and contrasting sliders are reportedly on the way.

Control Accessibility Features

Diablo Immortal can detect the use of a controller on whichever platform players are using. PC users can use a controller, such as an iOS or Android.

Remapping controls is important and players can select whatever configuration they have in mind. PC users also have a cursor bound to remap to their specifications.

Mobile players can place skill buttons in different locations on the screen, making it easier to navigate. They can set their touch screen however they like and navigate the game however they choose.

Diablo Immortal Accessibility options to come

Diablo Immortal has a few good accommodations for players, but there are still many more ideas to address. Mobile games have struggled with this issue for years, and there's still room to grow.

Blizzard will likely continue to update Diablo Immortal with new features to keep players in. Fans will have to wait and see what gets added as the game goes on.

