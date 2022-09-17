Two superstars interrupt Braun Strowman's rampage on WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman appeared on WWE SmackDown to destroy Maximum Male Models before being interrupted by Chad Gable and Otis of the Alpha Academy.

Braun Strowman returned to WWE to take out the Alpha Academy and Los Lotharios during a Fatal Four-way tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW.

Since then, this has kicked off a storyline feud between The Alpha Academy and The Monster Among Men. The former called out the latter last week on the blue brand, resulting in Gable and Otis getting assaulted again.

Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw Maximum Male Models show off their back-to-school collection. While Mace and Mansoor were modeling the clothes, Strowman's music hit, and the Monster Among Men steamrolled through the duo before laying out Mansoor with a powerbomb.

When fans thought the segment was over, Chad Gable interrupted the former Universal Champion and proceeded to make his way to the ring. Meanwhile, Otis attacked Braun Strowman from behind.

Otis hit the World's Strongest Slam on the Monster Among Men. However, the latter didn't sell the move and immediately got back up before challenging The Alpha Academy to get back in the ring, which they didn't do.

It looks like the feud between Strowman and the Alpha Academy is far from over.

Do you want to see a handicap match between Strowman and The Alpha Academy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

