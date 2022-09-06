Braun Strowman returns in a destructive manner to WWE

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman made a shocking return to WWE during tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The last time we saw The Monster Among Men wrestle in the promotion was at WrestleMania Backlash 2021 in a Triple Threat match for the WWE Championship. The then-champion Bobby Lashley won the match to retain his title.

Strowman then fell victim to yearly budget cuts as he was released in June 2021. Since his release, Strowman has wrestled on the independent circuit under his real name Adam Scherr.

Tonight on RAW, there was an eight-men Fatal Four-way tag team match to determine the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. The match was between The Street Profits, The New Day, Los Latharios and Alpha Academy.

Just as the match was getting interesting, we heard the roar of the Monster Among Men, and his theme song played. Strowman came out angry and destroyed all eight superstars effortlessly.

After being away from the company for over a year, Braun Strowman made his return and instantly established himself as a serious threat to the entire roster.

Strowman still has some unfinished business with United States Champion Bobby Lashley. However, the reason behind him attacking the tag teams on the RAW roster was also not revealed.

It remains to be seen how the former Universal Champion will be booked during his second stint with WWE.

Are you excited to see Braun Strowman back in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

