Braun Strowman shares honest thoughts on WWE release

Braun Strowman was released by WWE in June, after a six-year-long stint on the main roster. The Monster Among Men was a major act on WWE TV during his run, so his release came as a genuine surprise. Months later, the former Universal Champion recently shared his reaction to his release.

Strowman did a Twitter AMA earlier tonight and answered several fan questions about his WWE run. When one fan asked him whether he was upset when WWE released him, Strowman stated that he wasn't happy, but "that's business."

Braun Strowman's release came out of left field

Braun Strowman in WWE

Braun Strowman was at the top of WWE's food chain, dating back to his breakout year in 2020. He defeated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to win his first and only Universal Championship . Strowman held the belt for months on end before he finally dropped it to The Fiend at SummerSlam 2020.

Once he moved to RAW, Strowman was involved in the WWE Championship picture. Just a few days before WWE let him go, The Monster Among Men competed in a Triple Threat Match for the title at WrestleMania Backlash. This bout was Strowman's final match in WWE, and he was released on June 2, 2021.

It's interesting to note that Braun Strowman has stated multiple times in the past that a WWE exit would mean retirement for him:

"I've said it time and time again: the day I take my wrestling boots off for WWE is the day I stop wrestling," said Strowman. "I will not wrestle for anyone else. I've been given an opportunity from Vince McMahon and from WWE at life that I would have never gotten [anywhere else]. (h/t Wrestling Inc.).

Strowman has already wrestled since his WWE release, though. He recently defeated EC3 in his first match following his WWE exit. Judging by Strowman's past comments, he certainly believed that he would spend his entire career with WWE. Unfortunately, that didn't happen, and it remains to be seen what's next for for the former champion.

What do you think about Strowman's comments? Sound off below.

