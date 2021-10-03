Braun Strowman defeats ex-WWE star in first match after release

Braun Strowman defeated former WWE Superstar EC3 at The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All event on Saturday.

Braun Strowman was released by WWE on June 2, 2021. 'The Monster Among Men' was a big name in WWE. His release wasn't something fans had expected. Strowman later announced his first match following WWE release against EC3 at The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All show.

The match took place at an undisclosed location on Saturday. Braun Strowman was victorious when all was said and done. Here are the complete results from the show, courtesy of WrestlingInc.

Braun Strowman was a major star in WWE

Braun Strowman's release came as a surprise to the WWE Universe. He defeated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 last year and had a brief run with the belt. No one in their wildest dreams would've imagined that Braun's release was mere months away.

Strowman had a six-year run on WWE's main roster. He was initially called up as a member of The Wyatt Family before developing into a singles star. During his run on the top, Strowman took on the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Bobby Lashley.

Back in 2020, Braun Strowman said he would retire if he ever leaves WWE.

"I've said it time and time again: the day I take my wrestling boots off for WWE is the day I stop wrestling. I will not wrestle for anyone else. I've been given an opportunity from Vince McMahon and from WWE at life that I would have never gotten [anywhere else]. I told him a long time ago, the day I take my boots off from you, I'm done. And I mean that," Strowman said. (h/t Wrestling Inc.).

It seems like Braun has no intention of retiring anytime soon, and his fans can breathe a sigh of relief. One wonders what's next for the giant in the coming months.

