8 great anime to watch on Crunchyroll in 2022

Crunchyroll is one of many websites people visit to watch their favorite animes. It has a phenomenal selection, so it can sometimes seem confusing to use. This listicle will highlight some well-known and famous shows worth watching on Crunchyroll and some hidden gems that might fly under the radar.

This list will be relevant for those reading it in 2022, although some parts might be relevant for years after.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

If you don't know where to start, here are 8 anime to watch on Crunchyroll in 2022

1) Dragon Ball Z

Some iconic characters (Image via Toei Animation)

Every anime fan should know about Dragon Ball Z. It's a show that has inspired several animes and doesn't need an introduction. If one hasn't watched it at least once, they're highly advised to do so on Crunchyroll to see why it's considered one of the best in its field.

Those who have seen it will likely enjoy rewatching its 291 episodes. The original Dragon Ball is also available on Crunchyroll, in case readers want to see the series' inception. Similarly, Dragon Ball Super is also on the platform for those who want to see something more modern.

2) YuYu Hakusho

Four fantastic characters (Image via Pierrot)

YuYu Hakusho not only has a fantastic dub, but it's also an anime series where there is zero filler. Some people detest filler episodes, so this pick will indeed serve that purpose. There are 112 episodes to it, meaning there are plenty of episodes to watch.

It originally came out in the 90s, thus, it celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2022. It's not as well-known as Dragon Ball Z, but it's something that fans should check out on Crunchyroll.

3) Spy x Family

The original Spy x Family manga was popular but nowhere near as explosive as the 2022 anime. It's quickly becoming a must-see show, and it's easy to see why. Cool spies and an intriguing family dynamic make Spy x Family stand out compared to many other shows.

The series isn't over compared to the previous two suggestions, so that's something Crunchyroll users must keep in mind. At the very least, it means that they have newer content to look forward to in the future.

4) RWBY: Ice Queendom

Weiss is one of the show's more important characters (Image via Shaft)

The original RWBY is also on Crunchyroll, but many people often discuss whether it technically counts as an anime or not. However, RWBY: Ice Queendom is unquestionably an anime, so it's something people can check out. This version speeds up the original plot before diving into new storylines.

Viewers aren't required to watch the original RWBY before diving into this one. Given the context, doing so helps for the first few episodes, but it's fine as a standalone anime. It's also brand new, meaning that there will be new episodes.

5) Yona of the Dawn

Some of the colorful characters in Yona of the Dawn (Image via Pierrot)

As far as criminally underrated anime go, Yona of the Dawn is a solid choice. This show's manga began in 2009 and is still ongoing, but its anime only lasted from 2014 to 2015, sadly. Despite that unfortunate setback, the actual show is excellent to watch. Thus, Yona of the Dawn is unmissable as it is an epic adventure with some fantasy elements.

The main protagonist is Yona, a princess who witnessed her father get killed by somebody she thought was her true love. Her life is at stake, but she narrowly escapes and has to try and save her country. There's some romance sprinkled into the show too.

6) My Hero Academia

Many fans love this show (Image via Bones)

Now it's time for something a little more familiar for the audience. It's a show about superheroes trying to protect the world from supervillains. All fights often revolve around something known as a Quirk, which is essentially a character's unique ability.

This Quirk system makes most fighters seem special, and the overall designs have made this series' characters so beloved by the masses. There are many platforms to see this great show, with Crunchyroll among them.

7) Bananya

Many different Bananyas (Image via Gathering)

Some people consider Bananya as one of the greatest anime ever. While that may be an overestimation, Bananya is ultimately an enjoyable show that anybody can watch without worrying about the show's contents. Each episode is about three minutes long, including the ending sequence.

It's a cute show about a strange cat and banana hybrids. There are no overarching morals or preachy messages. Anybody who wants something lighthearted might enjoy Bananya.

8) So I'm a Spider, So What?

This show is classified as a Crunchyroll original known as So I'm a Spider, So What? It's an Isekai series focusing on CGI, so it already feels unique.

A group of high school students gets reincarnated into various monsters. The main protagonist is a weak white spider in an RPG-like world. It's not yet been renewed for a second season, but the first season is more than capable of entertaining potential viewers on its own.

