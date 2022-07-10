8 great anime shows that are good for your kids to watch

As popular of a medium as anime is, some shows are more suitable for your kids to watch than others. Generally speaking, these types of shows hardly have any violence or perverted fanservice in them. After all, most parents might not want their children to watch something bloody or otherwise questionable.

This list will be about non-educational anime that shouldn't bore your children while also being acceptable for them to watch. There will be everything ranging from several notable popular TV shows to some more niche and underrated options.

8 anime that your kids should watch

1) Pokemon

Practically everybody knows what Pokemon is these days (Image via OLM, Inc)

The simplicity and broad mainstream appeal of Pokemon makes it an anime that your kid will likely watch without you even needing to suggest it to them. Fortunately for parents, there aren't many problems with the show from a parental standpoint. It's much better to have kids watch something like Pokemon compared to more questionable shows that feature blood and other adult themes.

The controversial episodes are banned for a reason, so there will be no issues on that front. Similarly, there are over 1,100 episodes in total. If a child wants to be entertained by some anime, Pokemon can keep them engaged for weeks at the very least.

2) Yu-Gi-Oh

Yu-Gi-Oh is often compared to Pokemon, but both are phenomenal shows in their own right. This anime is less cutesy and more cool-looking by comparison, and it focuses on a card game as opposed to the few monsters that Pokemon trainers have with them at all times.

The English dub is quite safe to watch, especially since many forms of violence have been censored. Parents should know that there are many different seasons with varying names related to this show, with Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! being the most recent example in 2022 (the above Disney video is from its predecessor).

3) Sailor Moon Crystal

Some of the recognizable Sailor Scouts (Image via Toei Animation)

The only somewhat questionable part about the Sailor Moon series is the outfits. However, kids aren't likely to read too much into the costumes. Instead, Sailor Moon Crystal is a good anime for them to watch because of its themes of girl power and other positive messages.

The animation is excellent, the characters are likable, and there are plenty of interesting moments to keep people entertained. The original version from the 90s was legendary, so the reboot does a good job of living up to its legacy.

4) Little Witch Academia

This show is wholesome and is usually a popular choice for parents looking for something magical (Image via Studio Trigger)

The ease of watching an anime on Netflix can vary from show to show. Sometimes, Netflix loses access to a great anime, but that's not a problem for Little Witch Academia.

This 25-episode series is about a little girl who is determined to be a good witch, despite having no magical talent. There is a storyline reason for that, but this article won't spoil that.

The animations and characters are lively, and kids don't have to worry about any questionable violence. As far as "combat" goes, it's just a few spells that are no cause for concern. Little Witch Academia is a charming show that is very easy to watch while also being pretty different from traditional kids' anime.

5) Bananya

Look how cute it is (Image via TMS Entertainment)

A show about half-cat, half-banana creatures seems pretty strange at first glance, but this show is perfectly fine for children. Kids tend to have short attention spans, and there is absolutely nothing questionable going on in the show. Having something as brief and cute as Bananya is highly recommended, as each episode lasts only three minutes.

Parents can easily find the dub version on Tubi for free, just in case readers plan to find it but only got the subtitle version. This show is definitely more straightforward compared to previous suggestions, so it might have more appeal to some.

6) Hamtaro

Cute hamsters are pretty easy for kids to enjoy. Compared to other shows on this list, Hamtaro is evidently more designed with children in mind. While it might not be something parents would care too much to watch alongside their kids, the latter will likely enjoy it for its simple premise. Ultimately, it's just an adorable and innocent show that is as safe of an option as one could consider.

Just keep in mind that out of 296 episodes, only the first 105 episodes are dubbed. Still, that's plenty of content. Not to mention, some kids won't mind watching an anime with subtitles.

7) Hello Kitty

An example of one of the 2D series (Image via Sanrio)

Hello Kitty is one of the most successful media franchises of all time, so it's no surprise that it also has an anime. There are technically multiple different shows and OVAs for kids to watch, including:

Hello Kitty's Furry Tale Theater

Hello Kitty and Friends

Growing Up With Hello Kitty

Hello Kitty's Paradise

Hello Kitty's Animation Theater

Hello Kitty's Stump Village

Gundam vs Hello Kitty

Hello Kitty and Friends Supercute Adventures

There are a few other kid-friendly animes under this brand, but that list should be extensive enough for fans of the iconic kitty. Some of the animations range from familiar 2D art to clay animation.

8) Haikyuu!!

Haikyuu!! is good for kids who want something a little cooler than the previous options (Image via Production I.G)

You don't have to be a volleyball fan to enjoy Haikyuu!! This show is good for kids of all ages, and it isn't as questionable compared to what other sports anime might occasionally do. It's just a good old underdog story about a short boy who really wants to be good in a sport dominated by taller players.

The show's format should be easy for kids to follow since it's basically about a high school volleyball team training and playing games. The show explains the rules and makes certain roles' importance pretty obvious. Hence, viewers don't need to actually understand volleyball to enjoy it.

There are only a few brief fanservice scenes. Apart from that, the only questionable part of the show is the occasional swearing.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

