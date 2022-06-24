10 reasons My Hero Academia is one of the best modern animes

My Hero Academia's popularity isn't surprising, and there is no shortage of reasons why so many fans consider it one of the best modern animes. The show's concept is incredibly simple: Midoriya is a young Quirkless boy who is motivated to become a hero no matter what (and even gets a ridiculously powerful Quirk in the process).

He predictably succeeds in becoming a notable hero, yet the show remains entertaining throughout its many episodes. Some anime fans have called it overhyped or overrated in the past, yet every show has its critics.

In this case, it's worth looking at why My Hero Academia is so popular.

10 reasons why My Hero Academia is a terrific anime

10) Great dub

Starting off this list is a minor yet important reason. While there are undoubtedly die-hard anime fans obsessed with subs over dubs, there are also casual viewers who want to see a show in a language they understand. That way, they can spend less time reading subtitles.

The voice acting in the English version of My Hero Academia is pretty great for the most part. First-time viewers should find it easy to digest, which is a significant factor that makes it popular among casuals. There are plenty of other great shows, but if they lack an English dub, they can be hard to get into for some fans.

9) Inclusive and not too much fanservice

Usually Mei Hatsume is involved in the few fanservicey scenes (Image via Bones)

If anything, My Hero Academia is an inclusive anime that features a wide variety of characters that would be treated as jokes in other shows. For example, Yawara Chatora and Magne aren't seen as freaks or comic relief because of their background.

Similarly, the fanservice in the show isn't too gratuitous. While there are moments with Mei Hatsume that might stand out, they're generally very minor and easy to ignore. The overall cast is seldom overs*xualized.

8) Good animation

Generally speaking, My Hero Academia features good to great animation. It might seem like a no-brainer, but several other shows have laughably bad animation. A great recent example is Ex-Arm, which was an interesting manga that had a terrible transition into an anime format.

If My Hero Academia had a similar transition, it would be nowhere near as popular. Not only that, but it would be a laughingstock. Instead, fans of this show get some nice action sequences that make it very easy to get invested into.

7) Good pacing

It's an easy anime to follow (Image via Bones)

There aren't too many filler episodes in My Hero Academia, so it's not like viewers have to skip dozens of episodes to get to the good stuff. Each episode typically advances the plot in some way or gives a character some significant development that makes the show worth watching from beginning to end.

Some other great animes have far too much filler (Naruto comes to mind here). Few to no filler episodes are ideal for most casual fans.

6) Great music

A good soundtrack goes a long way in making an anime more enjoyable to watch. The most notable songs related to My Hero Academia are the intro themes, like Season 1's The Day. These songs set up the mood perfectly, but it's also worth bringing up some of the good music used in the show's OST.

Something like You Say Run sounds motivational, whereas Deku's Shock sounds frightening and perfectly fits the song's name. The soundtrack is generally enjoyable to listen to, even if one doesn't watch too much of the actual show.

5) Inspiring start

First impressions are everything. If an anime has a great hook that makes people get invested in the story, then they will probably continue to watch it until the end. Several shows, unfortunately, fail to captivate the audience in the way that My Hero Academia does.

Those shows tend to drag on with basic introductions and try to set up a world where impatient viewers or those without much time can't really get into it. In My Hero Academia's case, it's a series that clearly shows how Midoriya is practically useless in his society due to being Quirkless.

However, his determination allows him to keep on pushing to become a hero. There are some cliche but well-appreciated motivational themes in his journey once All Might bestows him with One For All. Viewers who want to see a little inspiration in a TV show will likely love the show's initial premise.

4) Unique character designs

An example of how different the female students of class 1-A look compared to one another (Image via Bones)

One problem that plagues several animes is that so many characters look generic and forgettable. Alternatively, those shows have same-face syndrome, resulting in characters who look way too similar to one another (even if it is a unique art style).

By comparison, My Hero Academia has several innovative designs that make them immediately recognizable to the audience. There is no way one could mistake Midoriya, Bakugo, or Todoroki for any other character in the series. Likewise, their overall designs make them unique enough when compared to characters from other series.

3) Huge cast of colorful characters

This is only a portion of My Hero Academia's large cast (Image via Bones)

A huge cast of characters would be bad if they all looked and acted the same. The previous entry in this listicle already established that the characters in My Hero Academia almost always have unique designs. Thankfully, their personalities also tend to be unique, meaning that many fans of the series have a different favorite character from one another.

It also helps that there aren't too many overlapping Quirks, which further help make these characters so fun to watch.

2) Emotional stories

All Might preparing a devastating punch (Image via Bones)

Moments like Midoriya versus Todoroki in the Sports Festival arc or All Might versus All For One in the Hideout Raid arc are almost impossible to forget for fans of the show. Those two battles have wildly different stakes and backgrounds surrounding them, yet both are incredibly easy to get into because of the characters involved.

The overall storyline of this anime is pretty simple so that everybody can get into it. However, it's the raw emotion of the great voice acting and good music that make it much better than it sounds on paper.

1) Fun superhero concept

My Hero Academia is an anime all about superheroes (Image via Bones)

While there is an argument to be had that there is an oversaturation of superhero media, that issue is largely related to the abundance of Marvel movies. There honestly aren't that many notable anime superhero series, making My Hero Academia feel more unique compared to its contemporaries.

The modern idea of superheroes versus supervillains is nearly a century old. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. There is no denying that it's an easy medium to get into, especially since it mixes in so well with the general Shōnen.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

