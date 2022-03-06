Every My Hero Academia opening, ranked

My Hero Academia announced the sixth season of the anime to be in production during Jump Festa 2022. With season 5 being mostly an expositional arc, the next season is expected to adapt the much-awaited Paranormal Liberation War arc, which is the eighteenth story arc of the manga.

The release of season 6 in Fall 2022 also brings with it exciting new opening and ending themes. So as we wait for more news of the upcoming season of the anime, let us look back at every opening theme that the My Hero Academia anime has featured till now.

Spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime ahead.

Ranking every My Hero Academia opening based on how well it fits the arc

9) KANA BOON - Star Maker (season 4 opening 2)

KANA BOON is most famous for the Naruto Shippuden opening Silhouette and as far as songs go, Star Maker will have you vibing along. But the visuals of the seventh opening of the My Hero Academia anime focus mostly on the UA School festival, with only a glimpse of Gentle Criminal and La Brava at the very beginning.

Throughout the opening, we get shots of Todoroki and Bakugou lost in thought, showing Endeavor as well. Playful and enjoyable, the opening also includes some Easter eggs like the candied apple and Aizawa holding Eri’s sweater.

8) MAN WITH A MISSION - Merry Go Round (season 5 opening 2)

Merry Go Round is the second opening of My Hero Academia season 5, and the latest one yet. Compared to the first opening song of season 5, this one feels lukewarm. As far as the visuals of the opening are concerned, the clues seem to foreshadow what is to come in future seasons, rather than focusing on its own arc.

The opening does give fans some interesting shots including All Might’s back being replaced by Endeavor and Shigaraki decaying and shattering a hand, which is a reference to his past.

7) Lenny Code Fiction - Make My Story (season 3 opening 2)

Make My Story is also another absolute musical headbanger, but is lower on the scale as far as visuals are concerned. The second opening for My Hero Academia season 3 introduces the arc immediately following All Might’s retirement, focusing on the hero licensing exam.

The opening features some poignant shots of Bakugou, representing his guilt for being the direct trigger for All Might’s retirement, and both he and Deku facing forwards, leaving All Might’s legend in the past.

6) DISH - No. 1 (season 5 opening 1)

The opening theme for My Hero Academia season 5, No. 1 is comparatively upbeat and has an optimistic ambience. Introducing the Class A versus B joint training arc, the visuals for the opening focus on the upgraded power levels of the hero students as well as on Shinsou, who is predicted to join either one of the classes as a hero student in the second year.

The opening also adds in a glimpse of the vestiges of One-For-All and the fight between Deku and Shinsou when the former's new quirk Blackwhip manifests.

5) Amarazashi - Sora ni Utaeba (season 2 opening 2)

Sora ni Utaeba is the third opening of the My Hero Academia anime, introducing the Stain arc. The opening beautifully transitions between the highlights of the arc, showing us glimpses of the seventh One-For-All holder Nana Shimura to the beginning of Deku, Todoroki and Iida’s friendship, the lattermost still haunted by his older brother’s unfortunate accident.

The opening also shows Todoroki using his fire in a proper fight for the first time and has a fantastic profile shot of the primary antagonist of the arc, Hero-Killer Stain.

4) Kenshi Yonezu - Peace Sign (season 2 opening 1)

Probably one of the most popular My Hero Academia openings, Peace Sign focuses almost exclusively on the Sports Festival, the first major arc of the anime. The visuals show Uraraka, Kirishima, Bakugou, Deku and Todoroki warming up, interspersed with shots of All Might at his finest, shining brightly as the Symbol of Peace.

The opening introduces Shinsou and transitions into glimpses of the fights just as the chorus hits, making for a simple yet well-done montage that hypes up the tournament.

3) BLUE ENCOUNT - Polaris (season 4 opening 1)

The sixth opening of the My Hero Academia anime, Polaris begins with a symbolic representation of Deku’s growth as a person and a hero as he reaches out towards his dreams.

The opening features a number of group shots of the huge cast of students and pro heroes who appear in this arc. The visuals particularly focus on Eri with Chisaki casting a shadow over her.

The soulful opening also leaves a clue to Sir Nighteye and All Might’s relationship, and the former's quirk. An emaciated All Might walks and then runs, his hero costume seeming too big for him, just like the burden of being the Symbol of Peace.

The heroes and villains clash, finally ending with Deku reaching out to Eri as they both fall.

2) P****o Graffitti - The Day (season 1 opening)

The Day is an appropriately enthusiastic opening for the first season of the My Hero Academia anime. The song itself is a headbanger, and the visuals also do a very good job of introducing the series and its protagonist. The opening is focused primarily on Deku, looking at his idol All Might’s back, signifying his dream of becoming a hero.

A resigned, quirkless Deku looks away from an illuminated hoarding declaring “You can be a hero too”, and his notebooks over the years appear, a reminder of his obsession with quirks and heroes.

The opening also highlights his conflict and deteriorating friendship with Bakugou over the years. Following a glimpse at Shigaraki Tomura, All Might appears engaged in a fight against a Nomu, with his trademark smile in place. The opening also shows Aizawa in action, alongside his other UA classmates.

1) UVERworld - ODD FUTURE (season 3 opening 1)

ODD FUTURE is a very underrated opening, but in terms of describing the My Hero Academia arc, it is probably the best. The opening is very dynamic without being too overwhelming, managing to incorporate Nana Shimura passing on One-For-All to a young Toshinori, the students training, and group shots of the pro-heroes and the League of Villains.

The visuals include a stunning depiction of Shigaraki hunched before a screen with All For One’s hand appearing out of it and patting the former’s head in a fatherly manner.

A depressed Deku with Bakugou in the background hints at his abduction and follows the UA students into action. The chorus hits just in time with All Might landing and creating a huge explosion in Kamino War. It then moves on to teasing Deku’s fight against Muscular, and finally showing other pro-heroes in action.

My Hero Academia anime has created some very well-done openings over the years, and not every fan will agree to this ranking. And after everything is said and one, every opening song and visual is good enough to have fans hyped for what is to come, and have even more fun figuring out the clues and easter eggs.

