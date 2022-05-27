RWBY: Ice Queendom anime will start to air episodes on July 3, 2022

Some anime fans might be pleased to find out that RWBY: Ice Queendom recently announced the release date to be July 3, 2022. The announcement came from the official Twitter account, as well as available on the official website. The relevant broadcast information can be summarized as seen below:

Tokyo MX: 22:30 on July 3, 2022

BS11: 23:30 on July 3, 2022

MBS: 3:00 on July 6, 2022

Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS are all channels in Japan, with these times being in JST. It is worth noting that the official announcement describes the MBS time as 27:00 on July 5, 2022, which is more easily read as 3:00 on July 6, 2022.

Crunchyroll promises to simulcast the series in its sub and dub versions. Fans of the series should know that many of the original voice actors will be reprising their roles, such as:

Ruby Rose : Linsday Jones (English) and Saori Hayami (Japanese)

Linsday Jones (English) and Saori Hayami (Japanese) Weiss Schnee: Kara Eberle (English) and Yoko Hikasa (Japanese)

Blake Belladonna : Arryn Zech (English) and Yu Shimamura (Japanese)

Arryn Zech (English) and Yu Shimamura (Japanese) Yang Xiao Long: Barbara Dunkelman (English) and Ami Koshimizu (Japanese)

Studio SHAFT and Rooster Teeth Productions are the teams working on this new project, which is "canon adjacent" to the original show. Not too many details about the anime's plot have been revealed thus far, except:

Weiss will have a bigger role in this anime.

The first two episodes cover Volumes 1 and 2.

After those two episodes, the series will move towards an original story.

The show takes place after Volume 2's Beacon Arc.

It is not currently known how many episodes or seasons are planned for RWBY: Ice Queendom.

RWBY: Ice Queendom will air its first episode as an anime on July 3, 2022

The Fighting Gamer @TFGCrossNetwork

anime.team-rwby-project.jp/character/?s=09 Oh dam, take a look at the other revealed RWBY characters for Ice Queendom! Oh dam, take a look at the other revealed RWBY characters for Ice Queendom!anime.team-rwby-project.jp/character/?s=09 https://t.co/0R8oaLQuP4

Apart from the news that RWBY: Ice Queendom's first episode will air on July 3, 2022, there have also been other announcements showing off some character designs. The characters recently shown are:

Professor Ozpin

Glynda Goodwitch

Peter Port

Penny Polendina

Sun Wukong

Taiyang Xiao Long

Roman Torchwick

Their RWBY: Ice Queendom designs are practically identical to their original 3D models. It's also worth noting that their Japanese voice actors are the same as the original series, but nothing has been revealed about their English voice actors.

Some of the main staff members working on this anime include:

Gen Urobuchi (Animation Concept)

Hiroto Nagata (Animator)

Kazuki Kawada (Animator)

Hisaharu Iijima (Art Board)

Jin Aketagawa (Audio Director)

Jin Hibino (Color Key Artist)

Toshimasa Suzuki (Director)

Nobuko Toda x Kazuma Jinnouchi (Music Composer)

Tow Ubukata (Story Editor)

Void_Chords will do the opening theme song

Saori Hayami will do the ending theme song

Kumiko Suekane will also work on a manga adaptation of RWBY: Ice Queendom.

Those who missed the original announcement of the series can check out the above trailer to get an idea of the show's animation quality. It reveals some of the aforementioned staff details, voice actor information, and that it was scheduled for a 2022 release date. Weiss Schnee is also heavily featured in the trailer, further confirming that she will have a major role in RWBY: Ice Queendom.

Fans can watch the first episode airing on July 3, 2022.

