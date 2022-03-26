RWBY: Ice Queendom Anime Japan 2022 reveals official anime trailer, cast, visuals, and more

Rooster Teeth’s computer-animated series RWBY is getting an anime spin-off with the title RWBY: Ice Queendom. The news took Anime Japan 2022 by storm after announcing an anime adaptation that will be produced by Studio SHAFT.

The Anime Japan 2022 event released its official trailer and also revealed a key visual illustrated by Nobuhiro Sugiyama. By introducing the four primary voice actresses, the event disclosed everything regarding the anime’s release and what fans could expect.

Anime Japan 2022 RWBY: Ice Queendom Highlights

The official synopsis for RWBY: Ice Queendom reads:

"RWBY: Ice Queendom presents RWBY in beautiful 2D anime visuals. RWBY imagines a world filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction, and humanity's only hope is dependent upon powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses. Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long are four such Huntresses in training whose journeys will take them far past the grounds of their school, Beacon Academy. Though each may be powerful on their own, these four girls must overcome dark forces and work as a team if they truly hope to become the next generation of Remnant's protectors."

Anime Japan 2022 featured a panel hosting the main cast the anime: Saori Hayami as Ruby Rose, Yoko Hikasa as Weiss Schnee, Yu Shimamura as Blake Belladonna, Ami Koshimizu as Yang Xiao Long. The event began with disclosing the previous announcement that the anime is a completely new 2D production that is going to be created in Japan.

Subsequently, the anime trailer has been officially released on the Bandai Namco arts channel on Youtube. Interestingly, the anime has also revealed its opening theme title Beyond Selves by Void_Chords feat. L.

The ending theme, Awake, even features the voice actress of Ruby Rose, Saori Hayami. Furthermore, she also gave a live performance at the end of the show and was showered with appreciation for her angelic voice by the community.

The event later revealed the Key Visual for the upcoming anime and also showcased the figures of Ruby and her team that will be available for purchase. The comic version of RWBY will be serialized in the monthly Kadokawa Dengeki Comics. The story regarding the comic version will be announced on the anime's website in some time.

When can fans expect the release of RWBY: Ice Queendom?

The anime adaptation is scheduled to be released in 2022 with its detailed airtime and broadcast media to be announced later on its official website and Twitter handle. On Saturday, Crunchyroll confirmed that they will be streaming the series in English dub as well as in Japanese with subtitles.

