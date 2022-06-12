10 anime to watch for fans of YuYu Hakusho

YuYu Hakusho will always find a place in the hearts of anime fans.

The story follows a young high schooler who is given a second chance at life, right after performing a heroic sacrifice. Yusuke Urameshi becomes a Spirit Detective who tracks down murderous demons. By doing so, he manages to save the Earth in the process.

This was the series that put Studio Pierrot on the map back in the 90's. Its cinematopography and fight choreography was really top notch for its time. Nearly 30 years later, YuYu Hakusho still has a dedicated fanbase. If they are looking for something to watch, there are several anime that capture its spirit.

YuYu Hakusho fans might like the following anime series

10) Re: Zero - Starting Life In Another World

YuYu Hakusho can be categorized under the "isekai" genre. This refers to a fantasy series where the main character gets taken into a very different world from their own. Re:Zero also replicates this unique atmosphere.

Subaru Natsuki was some average guy that went to a convenience store one day. However, shortly afterwards, he ends up getting transported to a fantasy realm. Like Yusuke before him, Subaru gets killed trying to protect someone, but also ends up resurrected.

Re:Zero features a colorful array of characters, but Subaru is the one that stands out the most. He can overcome any obstacle that's put before him.

9) The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

Yusuke is well known for his dry, sarcastic wit. His savage insults have always gotten a good laugh from viewers.

YuYu Hakusho fans will greatly appreciate Kusuo Saiki and his sardonic approach to life. There are supernatural elements in this series, but for the most part, it focuses on pure comedy.

The character interactions are what really makes it so fun to watch. On a related note, Saiki's father shares the same dubbed voice actor as Hiei. Fans will hear that recognizable voice right away.

8) That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime

Satoru Mikami may be on the older side, but he does share a few similarities with Yusuke. The salaryman ends up getting murdered at the start of his series, yet he also gets a second chance at life.

As the title suggests, Satoru is reincarnated into a slime. He then becomes Rimuru Tempest, who eventually becomes a powerful Demon Lord. The series takes advantage of supernatural elements in very fun ways.

YuYu Hakusho fans will also definitely appreciate Rimuru's character growth throughout his series.

7) The Devil Is A Part-Timer!

This is yet another prime example of "isekai" anime. However, it's also a complete subversion of expectations.

Satan is the ruler of the underworld, yet he is the one who finds himself in modern day Tokyo. He must now use a human form to survive, all while working in the fast food industry. It sounds like a ridiculous concept, but it makes it work.

Similar to YuYu Hakusho, this series blends comedy with serious action moments. Despite the long hiatus, a second season is already underway.

6) Fist of the North Star

There was a time where anime protagonists were the physical embodiment of manliness. Yusuke and Kenshiro are both martial arts practitioners with very little patience for their opponents.

Both of these series are known for their ultraviolent fighting scenes. On a related note, Berserk and Vinland Saga were also directly inspired by Fist of the North Star. Viewers should definitely pay their respects to it.

YuYu Hakusho and Fist of the North Star both use a very old animation style, which harkens back to the 80s and 90s. In that sense, it gives off a very nostalgic vibe. They are a time capsule to a very different world.

5) Inuyasha

Inuyasha is another old anime, but it's still a classic nonetheless. YuYu Hakusho fans will likely be very familiar with it.

Kagome Higurashi ends up in a parallel universe, where she finds a human demon hybrid named Inuyasha. Their relationship bears a few similarities to Yusuke and Botan, albeit far more romantic.

Inuyasha is very similar to YuYu Hakusho, since both series pay homage to Japanese folklore. Expect to see plenty of dangerous creatures.

4) Shaman King

Yoh Asakura is a shaman that regularly interacts with the spirit world, much like Yusuke does in YuYu Hakusho. Both protagonists also compete in highly competitive tournaments.

YuYu Hakusho fans will feel right at home with this series. The vibrant soundtrack accompanies the awesome fight scenes.

Shaman King was rebooted back in 2021, ten years after the original anime. It even features many of the original cast members.

3) Dragon Ball (Z, Super, etc.)

Back in the 90s, Dragon Ball Z was the main rival to YuYu Hakusho. It was jam-packed with action sequences and a "never say die" attitude from the main characters. Yusuke may not be some outerwordy god like Goku, but they would definitely share a mutual respect.

90s anime fans will always have fond memories of these fighting series. The choreography was unlike anything else from that decade. Every fighter pushes themselves way past their limits. It also helps that both series have a killer soundtrack to listen to.

YuYu Hakusho may no longer be around, but the Dragon Ball franchise is still growing strong. A new movie was just released today, entitled Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

2) Bleach

It can be argued that without Yusuke Urameshi, there is no Ichigo Kurosaki. YuYu Hakusho laid the groundwork for the Bleach series.

Both works feature impulsive high schoolers with a desire to protect their loved ones. After meeting a female spirit from the underworld, they suddenly develop supernatural powers. It's rather fitting that both anime series were adapted by Studio Pierrot.

Of course, Bleach would find its own footing and become a member of the Big Three, alongside Naruto and One Piece. The awesome superpowers and fight scene choreography really stand out in this series.

1) Hunter x Hunter

A few years after finishing up YuYu Hakusho, the author decided to work on a new paranormal series. Hunter x Hunter is a critically acclaimed masterpiece in the anime community.

The series features a young boy named Gon Freecss, who starts off the plot by looking for his missing father. Togashi embodies the spirit of shonen anime with this series. it has everything from crime mysteries to a tournament arc. Yusuke Urameshi would fit right into this world.

Hunter x Hunter has a very complex power system known as Nen. Fighters have the ability to manipulate their aura in six different ways. Its endless creative potential rivals JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

