10 Anime moments that absolutely broke the internet

There are many scenes that are incredibly hype-inducing in the anime world. Many of these moments are fight scenes since detailed art, crisp animation, and fitting OSTs create instances that give the audience goosebumps. As a result, they will forever be remembered in the anime community as the most iconic moments in anime history.

10 moments in anime where fans could not contain their excitement

1) Goku becomes the first Super Saiyan in millennia (Dragon Ball Z)

Fans were incredibly hyped when Goku successfully transformed into a Super Saiyan for the first time in the Dragon Ball Z anime. Many people rewatched this scene over and over again just to relive the feeling they had when they first watched it. Although it has been decades since this moment, not many other anime scenes have come close to the marvel of this scene.

2) Bertholdt and Reiner reveal themselves as the Colossal Titan and Armored Titan (Attack on Titan)

Fans were incredibly interested when it was revealed that the Colossal and Armored Titans may have been titan shifters. Fan theories and deductions spread like wildfire as people tried to find out who the two titans were.

Surprisingly, Reiner and Bertholdt decided to casually reveal to Eren that they were the traitors. At first, the audience was shocked by how casual Reiner sounded during the confession, but once the pair started to transform, screams of excitement were heard.

3) Goku unlocks Ultra Instinct during his fight with Jiren (Dragon Ball Super)

This scene can be thought of as the modern-day version of Goku's first Super Saiyan power-up. During the Tournament of Power, Goku, who had seemingly lost to Jiren, was crushed by tons of rubble and had no way out. However, after absorbing the Spirit Bomb, he unknowingly unlocked a new ability. Mastering Ultra Instinct is only the first step in becoming the strongest character in the Dragon Ball anime series.

4) Naruto returns to Konoha in the Pain Arc (Naruto Shippuden)

Pain was seen as an unstoppable force during much of Naruto Shippuden. He was the leader of the Akatsuki and wielded two Rinnegans. With little to no effort, Pain demolished Konoha with one strike and easily took down many of the Shinobi sent to fight him. Having lost all hope, Sakura screamed for Naruto to help stop him.

When Naruto arrived, fans went berserk. He brought some of the strongest toads of Mt. Myoboku to the fight as well. He went on to defeat Pain in one of his hardest battles ever, something that exhilarated Naruto fans.

5) Saitama's fight with Boros (One Punch Man)

This moment was incredible. Every aspect of the fight between Saitama and Boros was stunning. The art/animation and music fit perfectly and gave goosebumps to everybody watching it.

Perhaps the best part of this fight was the fact that Saitama only used a fraction of his strength, while Boros had to go all out. Saitama tried to lie about this, but Boros saw through his deception immediately.

6) All Might defeats All For One during the Kamino Arc (My Hero Academia)

After Bakugo was rescued by Midoriya and the others, the final battle between All Might and All For One began. The two have been enemies for decades, and All Might had already won against the villain once.

Due to his injury and him already passing One For All on to Midoriya, All Might struggled immensely in this battle. He sustained countless injuries and seemed to be on the losing end at times. However, he was able to transfer the remaining sparks of One For All that he had into one final punch. This took down All For One and allowed him to be sent back to Tartarus.

7) Naruto and Sasuke team up to defeat Momoshiki Otsutsuki (Boruto)

Jiraiya @YahBoyJiraiya Naruto and Sasuke vs Momoshiki Naruto and Sasuke vs Momoshiki https://t.co/FWD0NMZ0Cr

The incredibly cocky and powerful Otsutsuki Clan member thought he was above everyone else. Ever since Momoshiki's official introduction in the Boruto anime, Naruto fans have wanted Naruto and Sasuke to teach Momoshiki a lesson.

Everything about this fight was amazing. The art, animation, and OST gave everyone chills and goosebumps while watching two fan favorites duke it out with a new enemy. This was easily one of the most popular anime fights to date.

8) Endeavor fights the first High-End Nomu in the series (My Hero Academia)

This fight was used as both a test of Endeavor's abilities and to reveal the existence of the first High-End Nomu to the world. Endeavor had an incredibly hard time during this fight. Everything he threw at the beast seemed to have no effect due to its durability and enhanced regeneration.

However, Endeavor was able to overpower it and burn it to ash in the end. Thus, cementing the reason why he is now the Number 1 hero into the minds of many.

9) Eren Yaeger begins the Rumbling (Attack on Titan)

Funimation @Funimation



[via Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2] The rumbling...has begun![via Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2] The rumbling...has begun! 👣[via Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2] https://t.co/S2gGnSbzfs

The Rumbling was one of the most anticipated aspects of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2. Manga readers and some anime readers could barely hold in their excitement for this moment to be animated, and once it was, the internet went crazy. The scale of destruction that the Rumbling will bring about and the pure, unadulterated terror it instills in anyone who witnesses it is what makes it so amazing.

10) Naruto uses Baryon Mode (Boruto)

Baryon Mode was Naruto's last resort and presumably strongest form. Kurama suggested this idea to Naruto as a way to defeat Isshiki Otsutsuki once and for all.

In this form, Naruto is cloaked in dark red chakra and becomes incredibly powerful. He is finally able to withstand Isshiki's kicks and punches and is even able to grab his chakra rods out of the air before they hit him.

This moment in Boruto united those who loved the anime and those who hated it. Everyone was hyped to watch as their favorite protagonist break through his limits once again and gain a new, incredible power.

Edited by Khushi Singh