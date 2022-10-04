The Eminence in Shadow: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Eminence in Shadow, which follows Cid Kagenou as he sets out on his journey as Shadow, the leader of the Shadow Garden, will soon start airing in the Fall 2022 anime season. The isekai anime is set to feature a Chuunibyou MC, as he finally gets to live his dream of becoming an eminence in the shadows.

The light novel series was written by Daisuke Aizawa and illustrated by Tōzai. In May 2018, the serialization of the same began on the user-generated novel publishing website Shōsetsuka ni Narō. It was later acquired by Enterbrain in November 2018 and was later licensed by Yen Press for English publication.

The light novel also got a manga adaptation, which began its serialization in Kadokawa Shoten's seinen manga magazine Comp Ace in December 2018, with art by Anri Sakano. The manga chapters of the same have been collected into seven tankōbon volumes.

Everything to know about The Eminence in Shadow

Release date and streaming details

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu Fall is very stacked and people may ignore certain shows that would no doubt become hidden gems but I as many are most likely aware am very looking forward to Eminence in Shadow for various reasons. It personally made me laugh many times and I dig this type of series. Fall is very stacked and people may ignore certain shows that would no doubt become hidden gems but I as many are most likely aware am very looking forward to Eminence in Shadow for various reasons. It personally made me laugh many times and I dig this type of series. https://t.co/vS6VPF8RDV

The Eminence in Shadow episode 1 titled Disliked Classmate, will be released on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 22:30 JST. The following is the release schedule of the anime,

Pacific Daylight Time: 6:30 am PDT

Central Daylight Time: 8:30 am CDT

Eastern Daylight Time: 9:30 am EDT

British Standard Time: 2:30 pm BST

Indian Standard Time: 7 pm IST

Central European Summer Time: 3:30 pm CEST

Australian Central Daylight Time: 9 pm ACDT

Philippines Time: 9:30 pm PHT

The anime will premiere on October 5 on AT-X, followed by other television networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS NTV channels, as well as TV Aichi on October 6. The episodes will also be available to stream in Japan on AbemaTV and the Anime Store. As for the anime's release outside Japan, The Eminence in Shadow has been licensed by Sentai Filmworks for North America, which is set to be made available for streaming through HIDIVE.

HIGHEST by OxT will serve as the anime's opening theme, while Darling in the Night by by Asami Seto, Inori Minase, Suzuko Mimori, Fairouz Ai, Hisako Kanemoto, Ayaka Asai, and Reina Kondō will serve as the ending theme.

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow episode 1?

The Eminence in Shadow episode 1, titled Disliked Classmate, is most prominently set to feature Cid Kagenou's life before he was isekai'd, i.e., his life in the normal world as Minoru Kagenou.

Minoru Kagenou, unlike other children who were attracted to the heroes and villains in the stories, had always been impressed by the powerful side characters who showed their real strength in times of need. As a result, he trained himself to become strong in preparation for the day when he would have to demonstrate his true strength. However, that day never arrived.

Beta and Gamma (Image via Studio Nexus)

The episode may most likely see Minoru Kagenou reincarnate into Cid Kagenou in the new isekai world as he gets hit by a truck. In his new life, Cid Kagenou is set to be one of the strongest characters, as he makes an effort to keep his strength a secret and train secretly.

The elven girl as Alpha (Image via Studio Nexus)

During his training, he is set to meet the first member of his Shadow Garden organization, an elf named Alpha. Cid will concoct a story about how the world was being ruled by a mysterious organization called the Diabolos Cult. Following this, his organization, Shadow Garden, will swear to bring them down. The Diabolos Cult, on the other hand, will prove to be surprisingly real.

