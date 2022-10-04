The Eminence in Shadow episode 1 release date, where to watch, and more

Daisuke Aizawa’s iconic isekai series The Eminence in Shadow is one of the most hyped anime adaptations releasing this fall of 2022. Fans who have kept up with the light novel series are immensely excited for the anime as they can’t wait to see their favorite characters on screen. The Eminence in Shadow will be Daisuke Aizawa’s first-ever anime adaptation.

It was recently announced that the anime series will be released in two consecutive cours, which will run for a total of 20 episodes. Continue reading this article to learn about the anime’s premiere and the platforms where it will be streamed.

When will The Eminence in Shadow episode 1 be released, and where to watch it?

The Eminence in Shadow episode 1 will be released on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and other respective channels at 10.30 pm JST in Japan. As Sentai Filmworks has licensed The Eminence in Shadow, the series will be streamed exclusively on its niche OTT platform, HIDIVE.

HIDIVE comes with a paid subscription, ranging from $4.99 a month to $47.99 a year. The membership also offers a two-week free trial. Other streaming platforms, including Crunchyroll, have yet to include the anime in their massive library.

The release time for episode 1 is listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific Time: 6.30 am PDT (Wednesday, October 5)

Central Time: 8.30 am CDT (Wednesday, October 5)

Eastern Time: 9.30 am EDT (Wednesday, October 5)

British Time: 2.30 pm BST (Wednesday, October 5)

Indian Time: 7 pm IST (Wednesday, October 5)

European Time: 3.30 pm CEST (Wednesday, October 5)

Australian Time: 12 am ACDT (Wednesday, October 6)

Philippines Time: 9.30 pm PHT (Wednesday, October 5)

The plot of The Eminence in Shadow

Promising an exciting and equally mysterious isekai adventure, the anime is set to focus on Cid, who ends up becoming the leader of an underground organization. What ensues is a plot filled with ironic humor as the main protagonist helps the organization defeat the Cult of Diablos while thinking that the reality he made up is just a shallow setup.

As released by HIDIVE, the official synopsis describes the story as:

"Some people just aren't suited to playing the part of the flashy, in-your-face hero or the dastardly, mustache-twirling villain with larger-than-life panache. Instead, they operate in the shadows and pull the strings of society through wit and cleverness. That's the role Cid wants to play when he's transported to another world.

It continues:

"Cid spins a yarn or three and becomes the unlikely leader of the underground Shadow Garden organization that fights against a sinister cult (which he totally made up). However, there's a catch even his wild imagination didn't see coming: the cult he concocted actually exists. They're beyond displeased that his power fantasy just got in the way of their evil plans!"

What to expect from episode 1?

The Eminence in Shadow has four volumes comprised of 26 chapters as of June 27, 2022. There is no doubt that the anime has plenty of source material to cover. The first episode will act as the introductory part of the storyline. Apart from showing the setting, the episode will also introduce the characters besides the protagonist Cid Kagenou, who will play a pivotal role.

As it was announced earlier with the official trailer, the opening theme of the first cour of The Eminence in Shadow is HIGHEST by OxT. Meanwhile, the ending theme is Darling in the Night, performed by several voice actors and singers like Asami Seto, Inori Minase, Suzuko Mimori, Fairouz Ai, Hisako Kanemoto, Ayaka Asai, and Reina Kondō.

