The Eminence in Shadow episode 7 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Eminence in Shadow introduced two new characters to the anime, making fans of the original manga series excited for the upcoming episodes. Iris Midgar has requested Sherry Barnett, a widely acclaimed genius, to decipher the highly-classified artifact found while salvaging the debris around the Cult of Diablos hideout.

The previous episode surprised fans by featuring Gamma, regarded as the brains of the Seven Shadows by Cid. A new member named Nu has recently joined the Shadow Garden, who appears to be more remorseless than any of the shadows.

The newly introduced characters have become overnight sensations, and fans are hyped to see more of them in the upcoming episodes. Follow along with this article to learn about The Eminence in Shadow episode 7 release and where it will be streamed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the anime series The Eminence in Shadow.

Everything to know about The Eminence in Shadow episode 7

Releasing date and streaming platform

The Eminence in Shadow Episode 7 will air this Wednesday, November 16, 2022, on A-TX, Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and other broadcasting channels in Japan at 10.30 pm JST. Fans around the globe can catch the latest episode exclusively on HiDive.

HiDive offers a paid subscription ranging from $4.99 a month to $47.99 a year, in which the membership also offers a two-week free trial. The release date and time in each country may vary due to geographical location.

Here are the global release timings listed below.

Pacific Standard Time: 5.30 am (Wednesday, November 16)

Central Standard Time: 7.30 am (Wednesday, November 16)

Eastern Standard Time: 8.30 am (Wednesday, November 16)

Greenwich Mean Time: 1.30 pm (Wednesday, November 16)

Indian Standard Time: 7 pm (Wednesday, November 16)

Central European Time: 2.30 pm (Wednesday, November 16)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12 am (Wednesday, November 17)

Philippines time: 4.30 pm (Wednesday, November 16)

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow episode 7?

Episode 7 of The Eminence in Shadow will see the Midgar Academy of Dark Arts holding the Bushin Festival Tournament. Here, the students will part-take in competitions like sprinting, swimming, pole vault, and others. Though Cid is capable of overwhelming others by attaining the first position, he would intentionally fail just to seem like an ordinary loser.

His plan to live in the Kingdom of Midgar as a nobody has already got ruined since he became Alexia’s boyfriend. However, Cid doesn’t want to draw more attention. The next episode will introduce Rose Oriana, the princess of the Oriana Kingdom, to become Cid’s opponent in the fencing competition.

A short recap of the previous episode

Proclaiming Sherry Barnett to be the most brilliant mind in the Kingdom of Midgar, Iris demanded an audience with her, believing she could be the only person who could decipher the Cult of Diablos’ artifact. Elsewhere, Cid and his friends headed toward a new store whose popularity was skyrocketing after introducing a new delicacy called “chocolates” in the Kingdom.

The store turned out to be a giant mall. A strange girl escorted Cid to the top floor, where Gamma and her accomplices were waiting for him. The latter impressed the former with her widespread business and the generated revenue of one billion Zeni.

Gamma introduced Cid to the newest member of the Shadow Garden named Nu. Cid encountered Alexia fighting a few individuals claiming to be members of the Shadow Garden. The former saved the latter by taking matters into his own hands and later assigned Nu to interrogate the impostor trying to escape.

Iris told Alexia that she considers both the Shadow Garden and the Cult of Diablos a threat to the Kingdom of Midgar. With no interest in the chocolates he bought, Cid passed them to the person sitting next to him, who turned out to be Sherry Barnett.

