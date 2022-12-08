With how things ended in the previous episode of The Eminence in Shadow, it can be said that the protagonist, Cid Kagenou, is a master at making decisive strategies to achieve his dream of being a secret vigilante. Although Lutheran Barnett didn’t attain a seat in the Knights of Rounds, he successfully defamed Shadow Garden.

Episode 11 of The Eminence in Shadow, titled The Sacred Land, City of Deception, sees Cid heading to Lindwurn, one of the holiest cities of the most widespread religion, the Divine Teachings. Iris and Alexia are going to the same destination for the Goddess trials.

Continue reading this article to learn more about the episode in brief.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow anime series.

The Eminence in Shadow highlights

Epsilon teases Beta

Episode 10 of The Eminence in Shadow kicked off by showing the aftermath of the Cult of Diablos and Shadow Garden’s fight at the Midgar Academy, which almost destroyed the entire building. Due to the renovation, the summer break arrived early, and all the students went to their homes. Despite having no business in Midgar, Cid stayed behind.

However, he suddenly received a letter from Alpha, asking him to come to the sacred land of Lindwurn. Since the mission details spiked his interest, the protagonist decided to go ahead with it. Meanwhile, being a fictional writer, Beta tried to recreate a few events in which Cid was trying to protect her from Zenon.

However, considering her plot was a little dramatic and her character was sketchy, Beta decided to go outside her room to get some fresh air and met Epsilon there. Given the former’s timid disposition, the latter started teasing her by saying their master always gazes at his subordinates’ chests. Intruding on their conversation, Nu disclosed the directives she got from Alpha.

Cid in a new girl trouble

Seku 👑 @Seku_Senpai Quite the episode of Eminence in Shadow today Quite the episode of Eminence in Shadow today 😅 https://t.co/ZKkGGscH6c

Before continuing their journey to Lindwurn for the Goddess trials, Alexia and Iris stopped by Gamma’s mall to shop for essential things for their trip. The latter introduced herself to the sisters as the establishment's president, Luna. Alexia wanted to buy a few pieces of lingerie, which startled Iris since she was against it. However, as the former had a way with words, the latter got easily persuaded in seconds.

Bumping into Cid at the train station, Rose tagged along with him and even upgraded him from economy to premium class wagon. As the former desired to be a background character who travels in the economy class got wasted, he had no choice but to sit through the entire journey.

Cid learns about Beta’s profession

ErtiDesu @ertidesu

Also Cid trying to say "The Eminence in the shadows" but failing was funny af CinderellaaaaaaaAlso Cid trying to say "The Eminence in the shadows" but failing was funny af Cinderellaaaaaaa🎶Also Cid trying to say "The Eminence in the shadows" but failing was funny af https://t.co/lbADNWmQvu

Arriving at Lindwurn, Rose spotted a long queue where a renowned author named Natsume was signing her books. Being a big fan of her work, she got behind the line and even asked Cid to join her. At the bookshop, the protagonist went through each book and learned that the author had been plagiarizing the fictional stories of the real world.

Cid eventually discovered that Natsume was Beta, who had heard about the fictional literature from him a long time ago and turned it into her own constructed stories. He was disappointed with Beta since he presumed she would get inspired and create something out of the box. In the meantime, an unknown assailant killed Archbishop Drake at the Goddess Beatrix’s cathedral, and Alpha tried to scout the murder scene.

Baleygr (CEO of 86 EIGHTY SIX) @Baleygr086 Cid's disappointment in them is immeasurable. Many of the books Beta's taken out of the moneymaker's tongue himself come overly familiar for those receptive to literature. Even an amusing cameo from in-story "The Eminence in Shadow" itself. The plot is underway. Cid's disappointment in them is immeasurable. Many of the books Beta's taken out of the moneymaker's tongue himself come overly familiar for those receptive to literature. Even an amusing cameo from in-story "The Eminence in Shadow" itself. The plot is underway. https://t.co/QuDUiYmkIt

After Archbishop Drake’s subordinates arrived, Alpha vacated the building. Elsewhere, Cid spotted a false Shadow Garden member and tried to spar with him. Epsilon arrived at the scene in a flash and split the imposter’s body into three halves. Impressed by the former’s skillset, the latter commended her.

Final thoughts on The Eminence in Shadow episode 10

Joel @JoeMigurdia The eminence in shadow easily my second favourite isekai now,every character was so interesting,will top MT if they make Cid having thre*some with the princesses or wild o*gy with the seven shadows🤧 The eminence in shadow easily my second favourite isekai now,every character was so interesting,will top MT if they make Cid having thre*some with the princesses or wild o*gy with the seven shadows🤧 https://t.co/XfEr2utH4b

The newly introduced character Epsilon of the Shadow Garden has become one of the most enthralling characters of The Eminence in Shadow due to her upbeat and amusing personality. As she became the first individual to garner appreciation from the anime's protagonist, she might be one of the strongest fighters in the Shadow Garden.

Cid recently got over being the talk of the town after he became Alexia’s boyfriend, which almost crushed his dream of living as a mundane character in his story. Alexia was in a contract-based fake relationship in which Cid was able to walk away without any trouble.

Espiritu @OtakuEspiritu



Anime - The Eminence in Shadow



#陰の実力者 #TheEminenceinShadow After reading Volume 2 I dig Rose way too much! Top Tier Waifu!Anime - The Eminence in Shadow After reading Volume 2 I dig Rose way too much! Top Tier Waifu! Anime - The Eminence in Shadow#陰の実力者 #TheEminenceinShadow https://t.co/OJN2fhNK2A

However, it is different for Rose, the princess of the Oriana kingdom, as she has fallen head over heels for Cid. It would be hard for the latter even to devise an excuse. Moreover, the purpose behind Cid being called by Alpha to Lindwurm hasn’t been disclosed, so fans will have to wait until episode 11 of The Eminence in Shadow, which will reveal the protagonist's new mission and how he will survive his new inadvertent relationship.

Poll : 0 votes