The Eminence in Shadow episode 9 - Shadow Garden and Cult of Diablos ultimate showdown, Gaunt Knight’s real identity unveiled

The previous episode of The Eminence in Shadow saw how brilliantly Cid managed to escape the sight of the Cult of Diablos by faking his own death. By joining hands with Sherry, he helped her activate the artifact that would eventually stop the Eye of Avarice from functioning and make an opening for the Dark Knights and the Shadow Garden.

Episode 9 of The Eminence in Shadow, titled The End of a Lie, saw an enthralling battle between the Shadow Garden and the Cult of Diablos after Sherry successfully deactivated the Eye of Avarice. The episode also startled fans by revealing Lutheran Barnett, Sherry’s adoptive father and the assistant principal of Midgar academy, as the mysterious Gaunt Knight.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow anime series.

The Eminence in Shadow highlights

Sherry’s tragic past revealed

The Eminence in Shadow episode 9 kicked off with the Dark Knights still struggling to find a way to disable the magic-suppressing barrier around the academy. As most of their specialists were trapped inside, it was hard for them to devise a solution. Away from the sight of the Cult of Diablos, Sherry successfully managed to activate the artifact in her possession and headed towards the secret tunnel.

Worried about her father’s life, Sherry recalled how Lutheran raised her as her own daughter after an unknown assailant killed her mother. Two of the Cult of Diablos members started shooting the students for fun. However, Sherry eventually made it in time before the situation worsened and stopped Eye of Avarice's effect with her activated artifact.

After the magic-suppressing barrier was lifted, the students started fighting back. While defeating her enemies one after the other, Rose recalled something from her past that brought a smile to her face.

Gaunt Knight unmasked

Cid made a grand entrance and saved Rose, who had multiple opponents surrounding him. Soon, the rest of the Shadow Garden infiltrated the academy’s auditorium and fought the Cult of Diablos. Gaunt Knight engulfed the entire academy in flames, leaving no way for the students to escape. Somehow Rose got out and detailed everything to Iris.

The latter was infuriated after discovering that both the terrorists and the vigilante group went by the name Shadow Garden. Elsewhere, Lutheran was surprised by how Cid figured out that he was the Gaunt Knight all along. The former explained to the latter the purpose behind joining the Cult of Diablos was to steal the artifact that would cure his terminal illness and lend him overwhelming powers.

Lutheran further revealed how he befriended Sherry’s mother, Lukreia, and killed her remorselessly to get his hands on the artifact.

Cid vs. Lutheran

After Cid got defeated in a flash, Lutheran pitied him. However, the latter became immensely terrified after the former returned with his Shadow persona. Lutheran combined the artifacts to gain an advantage in the fight, but Cid overwhelmed him without unleashing his magic abilities. The former threatened the latter that he had successfully managed to brand Shadow Garden as a criminal organization.

Since Cid walked down the path of doing what was necessary, he had no interest in what the world thought about his Shadow guise and the Shadow Garden. Cid mortally wounded Lutheran the exact way Lukreia was found. Finding her father’s body got Sherry utterly devastated.

Elsewhere, Alpha ordered Gamma to assemble the available Shadow Garden members. Later the next day, Sherry told Cid she would be moving to Lagus. Before parting ways, the latter asked the former what her next step would be, to which she simply refused to answer as she wanted to keep it a secret.

Final thoughts on The Eminence in Shadow episode 9

Episode 9 of The Eminence in Shadow surprised as well as startled fans by revealing Lutheran Barnett as the Gaunt Knight of the Cult of Diablos. Lutheran came as a humble individual who cared a lot about his adopted daughter and had an altruistic approach to life. However, with the ninth episode, it eventually got revealed how morally bankrupt he was, besides being a megalomaniac.

Lutheran was so sunken low that he used Lukrei’s daughter for his selfish needs, showing that he was devoid of emotions. With how the episode ended, it can be stated that Lutheran is one of the most evil characters in The Eminence in Shadow.

After losing the most important person to love her unconditionally after her mother, it is unlikely that Sherry, being a kind-hearted individual, would start walking on the path of revenge. However, as she doesn’t know that Lutheran was the very person who killed Lukreia, one thing is certain, she will despise the Shadow Garden for the rest of her life.

