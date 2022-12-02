The Eminence in Shadow episode 10 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The protagonist of The Eminence in Shadow possesses the power equivalent to a nuclear bomb, making it impossible for characters such as Rex and Gaunt Night to even make him sweat at their full potential. The previous episode of the anime gave another breathtaking sight of Cid overwhelming his opponent with just his presence.

Gaunt Knight was revealed to be Sherry’s father, Lutheran Barnett, who was the assistant principal of the Midgar Academy of Dark Knights. Zenon and Lutheran made their debut as the most humble and kind-hearted individuals. However, their altruistic disposition turned out to be a mere facade, as they had been members of the Cult of Diablos since day one.

With how The Eminence in Shadow surprised fans by unveiling innocuous characters as the antagonists of the storyline, fans are excited to learn how the upcoming episode unfolds.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow anime series.

Everything to know about The Eminence in Shadow episode 10

Release date and streaming platform

The Eminence in Shadow episode 10 will air this Wednesday, December 7, 2022, on A-TX and other broadcasting channels like Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and Tokyo MX in Japan at 10:30 pm JST.

After Sentai Filmworks licensed The Eminence in Shadow, HiDive became the only OTT platform to stream the latest episodes of the series exclusively. HiDive offers a paid subscription ranging from $4.99 monthly to $47.99 yearly, including a two-week free trial.

The release date and time of the episode in each country may vary due to geographical location. Here are the global release timings.

Pacific Standard Time: 5:30 am (Wednesday, December 7)

Central Standard Time: 7:30 am (Wednesday, December 7)

Eastern Standard Time: 8:30 am (Wednesday, December 7)

Greenwich Mean Time: 1:30 pm (Wednesday, December 7)

Indian Standard Time: 7 pm (Wednesday, December 7)

Central European Time: 2:30 pm (Wednesday, December 7)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12 am (Wednesday, December 8)

Philippines time: 4:30 pm (Wednesday, December 7)

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow episode 10?

With the recently dropped preview teaser, episode 10 of The Eminence in Shadow has been revealed to be “I Want To Be The Most Powerful Person in The Shadows!” The upcoming episode will introduce Epsilon, one of the Seven Shadows renowned for her epithet, “The Precision,” due to her exceptional control over her magic abilities.

The episode will also see Rose going on a date with Cid. Since the latter’s heroic gesture made the former fall head over heels, she will spend more time with her new boyfriend. Cid recently got out of a relationship with the second princess of the Kingdom of Midgar, Alexia, to stop attracting attention. This time, however, it will be hard for Cid to make the princess of the Kingdom of Oriana get over him.

A brief recap of the previous episode

After fine-tuning the artifact, Sherry sneaked through the hidden tunnel within the academy and found the perfect spot to get closer to Gaunt Night. By throwing her relic at the latter’s Eye of Avarice, the former managed to disable the magic-suppressing barrier around the academy. On Rose Oriana’s command, the students of Midgar Academy rampaged through their enemies.

Gaunt Knight set the entire building on fire. Rose found a way to escape and reported the recent events to Iris. Sherry revealed to Cid how her mother got killed and how Lutheran became her adoptive father. Gaunt Knight was startled by Cid finding out his real identity as Lutheran. The latter explained how he joined the Cult of Diablos and revealed himself to be the killer of Sherry’s mother.

Transforming into his Shadow persona, Cid engaged in a battle with Lutheran. Despite enhancing his magic and strength by infusing his body with artifacts, the latter lost to the former. Witnessing her father’s death broke Sherry’s heart. The next day, the Shadow Garden was branded as a group of terrorists. Sherry left for Lagus to pursue a new scientific goal, which she was hesitant to reveal in front of Cid.

Poll : 0 votes