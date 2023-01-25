Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 4: Mushitaro Oguri challenges Ranpo Edogawa

Episode 4 of the fourth season of Bungo Stray Dogs has been released, giving viewers a first look at the ongoing tale in the current day as the anime shifts its focus from the founding of the Armed Detective Agency to a new crime. The title alludes to a murder that occurred in the previous season for which Kunikida was suspected. This crime is depicted as the "perfect murder."

The previous episode saw Fukuzawa rescuing Edogawa from the secret organization with some help from Sakunosuke Oda. Later, the duo was seen taking their first steps to establish the Armed Detective Agency as an enemy organization was seemingly at large.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 4 sees Edogawa teaming up with Poe

☁️ @dazaiarchives



#文スト

#bungosd Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 OP “TRUE STORY” by SCREEN mode Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 OP “TRUE STORY” by SCREEN mode#文スト#bungosd https://t.co/tnbTc5X3yH

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 4, titled The Perfect Murder and Murderer (Part 1), opened with a new opening as the anime has transitioned to the present time. The anime opened with Mushitaro Oguri dragging a person on a rooftop as he killed him using a shovel.

Ranpo Edogawa paid a visit to Kunikida, who was being imprisoned as a suspect in the bombing of a girl, and vowed to clear his name. He was positive that the Rats' Fyodor had set him up by a clean-up man and hence set out to find him.

Fyodor as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 4 (Image via BONES)

Ranpo had already obtained the Cleaner's photograph and details from Pushkin and only needed to encounter him, however, he could not do it himself as the Cleaner was aware of his identity. This is when Ranpo happened to meet Edgar Allan Poe, who was there to collect a manuscript he had won in an auction.

The manuscript itself was quite costly as it was a crime novel's fourth chapter which was set to reveal some secrets, however, the author was murdered in the same way as the book, which is why Poe had to purchase it at a high price. Ranpo just so happened to note that the envelope for the same thing was supposed to be present at the observatory as well.

Poe and Ranpo meeting the police in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 4 (Image via BONES)

As they picked it up, an arrow drawn on the window led them to look up when the corpse of the Cleaner was seen falling from the observatory's terrace. As they headed down, the police came immediately, confirming that the culprit had called them so Edogawa isn't able to check the body.

Ranpo immediately deduced that the person who had fallen from the sky wasn't the cleaner but a person posed as him. This is when the real Cleaner Mushitaro Oguri is seen squirming between the crowd as he was delighted with his plan's progress. He then used his power "Perfect Crime," which was capable of deleting all evidence, preventing Ranpo from using his ability "Super Deduction."

Ranpo and Oguri as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 4 (Image via BONES)

Later, Ranpo claimed to be heading back to the Armed Detective Agency when he ran into Mushitaro Oguri, frustrating him by claiming he needed to take a taxi. He wore him down and managed to get into his getaway car. There, Edogawa revealed how he was able to deduce that the Cleaner was the one who killed the author of the manuscript, followed by the person that fell from the sky.

Final thoughts on Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 4

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 4 revealed how Fyodor from the Rats came in contact with Mushitaro Oguri. He wanted to get Kunikida arrested, after which he got himself caught by the police.

However, up until now, the anime hasn't revealed what Fyodor's motive is. Thus, fans will have to wait until the next episode, titled The Perfect Murder and Murderer (Part 2) is released to find out more.

Poll : 0 votes