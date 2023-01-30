Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5 preview hints at Ranpo Edogawa identifying the cleaner

BONES has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5, which is set to be released on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 11 pm JST in Japan on TOKYO MX.

The episode, titled The Perfect Murder and Murderer (Part 2), will be televised on local Japanese TV networks such as BS11, WOWOW, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV. The anime will also be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Edogawa and Poe going in search of the Rats' cleaner who framed Kunikida for bombing a girl. The culprit was Mushitaro Oguri, who used his ability to hide his crime, thus believing that he had avoided getting caught.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5 preview hints at Ranpo confronting Mushitaro

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5, titled The Perfect Murder and Murderer (Part 2), will see the anime continue from the events of the previous episode as Ranpo Edogawa managed to infiltrate Mushitaro Oguri's escape car provided by Fyodor.

Oguri and Edogawa as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5 preview (Image via BONES)

While Mushitaro believed that he had committed the perfect crime that was unsolvable due to the lack of evidence at the crime scene, he made a distinct mistake.

Ranpo Edogawa as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5 preview (Image via BONES)

He was supposed to hand over the illegally auctioned manuscript to Edgar Allan Poe, but at the same time, he used the situation to have Edogawa look at the falling corpse's face in the previous episode through an arrow. This mistake proved fatal as it proved that the murders of the author and the falling corpse had the same culprit.

Mushitaro and the author as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5 preview (Image via BONES)

From the preview images, it is quite evident that Ranpo Edogawa will even confront Mushitaro Oguri outside the car as the two are shown in what seems to be cyberspace. The background in the image might have been used to depict the war of information as Ranpo will deduce how Mushitaro personally knew the author before he killed him.

Edgar Allan Poe as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5 preview (Image via BONES)

It seems like the manuscript written by the author is set to be a key to Ranpo's deduction given that in the preview, Edgar Allan Poe is seen looking into it as the PV reveals the final few words in the manuscript to be botched by some fluid, which seems to be tears shed by the murderer himself.

