Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6 will be broadcast on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 11 pm JST on TV Asahi. The episode will first air on Japanese television networks, then on Crunchyroll worldwide.

The previous episode saw Ranpo Edogawa identifying Mushitaro Oguri as the culprit, soon after which he was able to blackmail him into giving himself in, along with giving clues to prove Kunikida's innocence. However, Mushitaro was killed by Nikolai, who was part of a five-man organization with Fyodor.

The Armed Detective Agency is set to return in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6

Release date and time, where to watch

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6, titled Tragic Sunday, will be released on February 8, 2023. The release date and time of the upcoming episode will differ across time zones.

Episode 6 of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 will be released internationally on the following dates:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Wednesday, February 8

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, February 8

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, February 8

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, February 8

Central European Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, February 8

Indian Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Wednesday, February 8

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, February 8

Australian Central Standard Time: 11.30 pm, Wednesday, February 8

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6 will be first broadcasted on TOKYO MX, followed by other Japanese TV networks such as BS11, WOWOW, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV.

The anime can be streamed internationally on Crunchyroll. It will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceanian, and CIS.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6?

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6 will see the Armed Detective Agency return to the series. So far, fans have only seen ADA's Doppo Kunikida, Ranpo Edogawa, and Fukuzawa Yukichi in the fourth season.

Thus, the upcoming episode will finally see other members of the Armed Detective Agency make their appearances. Additionally, Kunikida has now been released from his detainment.

As for the upcoming episode, it may elaborate more on the Decay of Angel as Nikokai Golgo might target the Armed Detective Agency. As per Mushitaro Oguri, Edogawa shouldn't be accepting the next job the Armed Detective Agency was set to receive.

Recap of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 5, titled The Perfect Murder and Murderer (Part 2), saw Ranpo Edogawa deducing that both the Kindaichi Murder and the manuscript theft had the same culprit. His deduction proved to be correct ince the culprit replaced its final page with a photocopy, which had been stained with some liquid.

While Mushitaro managed to escape from the police due to Fyodor's man, he was encapsulated under Edgar Allan Poe's ability, which caused him to be trapped within the Kindaichi Murder's location.

Here, Ranpo revealed how the author had committed suicide by asking Mushitaro to kill him. It was revealed how the author was about to pass away due to gastric cancer and thus wanted to leave an impact on the literary world, which is why he asked his friend to kill him.

To protect his friend's legacy, Mushitaro gave up and got arrested. Soon after that, he was murdered by Nikolai Gogol.

