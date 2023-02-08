Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6: The Armed Detective Agency gets framed, Nikolai reveals his mission

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6 has been released as fans of the anime finally get to learn more about the Five Deadly Omens. While the anime only revealed that Fyodor and Nikolai were a part of it, in the latest episode, fans got to learn how they decided to deal with the Armed Detective Agency.

The previous episode saw Ranpo Edogawa getting Mushitaro Oguri to surrender himself to the police. However, Ranpo knew of Oguri's good intentions and tried to help him live a new life. Nevertheless, his efforts were in vain as Nikolai Gogol silenced him by the end of the episode.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6: Nikolai Gogol goes on a rampage

Fukuzawa as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6, titled Calamitious Sunday, opened with the Armed Detective Agency receiving the Sacramental Bow Award for their efforts in capturing Pushkin and Fyodor. This is a huge award given that the agency is a private organization. However, Associate Attorney General Tonan believes that the agency was set to become more pivotal to the nation.

Back at the agency, Kunikida briefed members on a new mission as four gruesome murders took place, which was a clear sign of a serial killer. Ranpo immediately identified it to be the work of the Five Deadly Omens, meaning that another murder was soon set to take place. However, Fukuzawa planned on stopping it regardless of Ranpo expressing Mushitaro's warnings to him.

Dazai as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6 (Image via BONES)

Members of the agency went their own ways to find out about the fifth culprit, which is when Atsushi received a call from Sakaguchi who warned as to how the Five Deadly Omens had some connection to the government. Immediately after, Taneda approached him, lying to him about his reasons for being at the location. Thus, Atsushi chose to run away after giving a lame reason for the same.

Elsewhere, Osamu Dazai was at the horse races when he was arrested on account of his connection to the mafia and the crimes he and his agency members were responsible for. The pieces of evidence for the same were out in the open as Nikolai managed to capture Mushitaro and undo his ability, Perfect Crime.

Oguri as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6 (Image via BONES)

This was when it was revealed that Fukuzawa had previously executed Taneda's father, which is why he wanted to destroy the agency. However, his plans were cut short after he got shot by Nikolai Gogol. Following that, Nikolai Gogol blackmailed the agency to come to his location through a live broadcast as not complying to him would mean the government officials being sliced into two halves.

Atsushi was sent ahead to the location due to his speed, following which the other agency members would try and reach the location. However, Atsushi is interrupted by Nikolai who tortures him, following which he revealed that he was sane and his only goal was to achieve freedom for the birds. He later revealed that birds in his saying represented the human mind.

Atsushi as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6 (Image via BONES)

Elsewhere, Ranpo managed to find out more about the Five Deadly Omens and how the "V" in the mission he was part of years ago referred to Fyodor and Gogol's five-man terrorist organization. The organization had acquired a page, using which they can make anything a reality as long as whatever is written matches a story.

Around the same time, the agency members were ready to breach the door to rescue the government officials. However, Gogol used the page he had acquired to get his team members swapped with the agency members outside the room.

Gogol as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6 (Image via BONES)

Given that the military had their eyes on the room's window, the Armed Detective Agency members got framed for killing the government officials. At the same time, Nikolai got himself chainsawed into two as well.

Final thoughts on Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6

Given that Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6 saw the agency members getting framed, there is a good chance that the next episode will see the introduction of the Hunting Dogs.

Hunting Dogs is an official special military division that is tasked by the government to hunt down and capture ability users who make use of their dangerous abilities to hurt others. Thus, the battle between the Armed Detective Agency and the Hunting Dogs is soon set to begin.

