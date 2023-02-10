Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7 will be broadcast on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 11 pm JST on TV Asahi. The episode will first air on Japanese television networks, then on Crunchyroll worldwide.

The previous episode saw the Armed Detective Agency working on a new case as Ranpo tried to stop them from accepting it. Dazai was later arrested, and it was revealed that the government intended to destroy the agency. However, Nikolai Gogol took advantage of the situation to frame the agency members for the murders of several high-ranking government officials.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7: Hunting Dogs will make their appearance

Release date and time, where to watch

The Hunting Dogs as seen in the season 4 trailer (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7, titled Dogs Hunt Dogs, will be released on February 15, 2023. The release date and time of the upcoming episode will differ across time zones.

Episode 7 of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 will be released internationally on the following dates:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Wednesday, February 15

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, February 15

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, February 15

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, February 15

Central European Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, February 15

Indian Standard Time: 7.30 pm, Wednesday, February 15

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, February 15

Australian Central Standard Time: 11.30 pm, Wednesday, February 15

Fyodor and Gogol as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7 will be first broadcast on TOKYO MX, followed by other Japanese TV networks such as BS11, WOWOW, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV.

The anime can be streamed internationally on Crunchyroll. It will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceanian, and CIS.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7?

Kunikida as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 7, titled Dogs Hunt Dogs, will see the Armed Detective Agency be targeted by the Hunting Dogs after they were framed as terrorists.

The Hunting Dogs is a secret military unit that will be dispatched to pursue them. It is their objective to capture dangerous ability users whenever they would make use of their abilities for hostile purposes.

Osamu Dazai getting arrested in the anime (Image via BONES)

Given that Osamu Dazai has been arrested, the agency's firepower may have taken a hit, thus the agency members may try to help him break out of the containment.

As for Atsushi, he has been severely injured and left trapped below the government office. It remains to be seen how he will flee the crime scene.

Recap of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6

Atsushi as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 episode 6, titled Calamitious Sunday, saw the Armed Detective Agency accepting a request from the government to solve the case of a serial murderer, whose methods seem similar to those of the Five Deadly Omens.

It was later revealed how the government was planning to destroy the agency, however, Gogol happened to be pulling the strings as he got the agency members framed for the murder of several high-ranking government officials.

Poll : 0 votes