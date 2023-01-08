10 eccentric anime characters like Dazai from Bungo Stray Dogs

Osamu Dazai is one of the most beloved characters from the smash-hit series Bungo Stray Dogs. The anime centers around members of the Armed Detective Agency, of which Dazai is one, as they try to protect the city of Yokohama from any external threats.

One of the main highlights of Dazai’s character is the eccentricity he shows throughout Bungo Stray Dogs' various events. In fact, when fans first meet him, he’s actively trying to kill himself. Upon realizing he failed, Dazai happily elects to go grab something to eat instead. In a unique way, Dazai makes himself an incredibly memorable and quirky character.

On that note, here are 10 such eccentric anime characters like Osamu Dazai from Bungo Stray Dogs, ranked in no particular order.

Koro-sensei, Kisuke Urahara, and 8 other eccentric anime characters like Dazai from Bungo Stray Dogs

1) Hisoka Morow

Hisoka as seen in the 2011 Hunter x Hunter anime series (Image via Madhouse Studios)

Hunter x Hunter’s Hisoka Morow may not be as eccentric as Dazai from Bungo Stray Dogs, but they’re both whimsical. Whereas Dazai loses himself when he becomes engrossed in battle, Hisoka has shown a tendency to lose control over the anticipation of battle, or even a lack of fight.

Moreover, Hisoka’s sadistic personality tends to derive a strange pleasure out of fighting strong opponents, whether he wins or loses. Not only is he an incredibly eccentric character, but he may be the most freakish character in the entire animanga world.

2) Bon Clay

Bon Clay as seen in the One Piece anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece’s Bon Clay is also a different type of eccentric from Bungo Stray Dogs’ Osamu Dazai. The former does everything with passion and flair, always treating every move he makes like a highly-anticipated performance. It makes for a hilarious character whom fans can’t help but love for being true to himself all the time.

Even after being imprisoned in Impel Down, his spirits are as high as ever, trying to lead his cellmates in various dance routines such as ballet. This eccentric nature is also palpable in his friendships, painting him as a loyal friend willing to do anything for those he loves.

3) Rintaro Okabe

Rintaro Okabe as seen in the Steins;Gate anime series (Image via White Fox Studio)

Steins;Gate’s Rintaro Okabe serves as the protagonist of the series, and is the definition of eccentric from the moment he’s introduced. Portraying himself as a mad scientist, he walks around proclaiming himself to be one, seemingly not caring who may or may not hear him.

Okabe’s eccentricity is only exacerbated as the show continues, which is done as a defense mechanism to the harrowing events unfolding around him in this time-travel odyssey. Like Bungo Stray Dogs’ Osamu Dazai, he seems to lean into his eccentric nature as a sort of coping mechanism while also establishing it as a true part of his personality.

4) Koro-sensei

Koro-sensei as seen in the Assassination Classroom aninme series (Image via Brain's Base Studios)

From his appearance to the deepest depths of his personality, Assassination Classroom’s Koro-sensei is yet another physical representation of the word eccentric. Despite his unconventional pedagogical methods, his enthusiasm for teaching his students comes out through his whimsical personality, often cracking jokes and shouting loud congratulations at his class.

One of the most eccentric aspects of his personality is how quickly he can switch between emotional extremes, from being carefree to serious and loving to murderous. In this way, he’s similar to Osamu Dazai from Bungo Stray Dogs, with one key difference being that the latter seems to lose control of himself when swinging to certain extremes.

5) Sasha Blouse

Sasha Blouse as seen in the Attack on Titan anime series (Image via Wit Studios)

Attack on Titan’s Sasha Blouse and Bungo Stray Dogs’ Osamu Dazai are similar in the sense that both are incredibly hilarious when shown to be in good moods. Fans best remember Sasha for her comical moments as a Survey Corp member, such as drooling over stolen meat or being caught stealing a potato and offering her commanding officer the smaller half to eat.

Similarly, a happy Dazai makes wild, ludicrous comments, requests, or suggestions to those around him, and these moments are arguably some of the series’ funniest scenes. While Sasha’s serious side is nowhere near as intense as Dazai’s dark side, the two’s lighter halves are undoubtedly eccentric.

6) Hange Zoe

Hange as seen in the Attack on Titan anime series (Image via Wit Studios)

Similarly, Attack on Titan’s Hange Zoe lighter and darker halves match the eccentricity of both sides of Dazai. Like the latter, she’s known as a comedic comfort towards her close friends, as she is able to be a serious leader that can have fun and keep spirits high while keeping her subordinates in check.

Just like Dazai, Hange’s darker side is shown to be torturous and ruthless, willing to implement almost any means necessary to gather the information she needs or accomplish her objectives. While the two may seem to be polar opposites at first, they’re actually similar in many more ways than one.

7) Kisuke Urahara

Kisuke Urahara as seen in the Bleach anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the many ways that makes Kisuke Urahara eccentric in Bleach is through his carefree, polite attitude, which he even shows mid-battle against his opponents. His sarcasm is also an indicator of this side of him, often using it to infuriate opponents and allies alike.

Urahara also showcases his whimsical nature through his constant deceptions and “playing dumb” routines, often going over-the-top to truly sell his ignorance. Although eccentric in a manner different from Bungo Stray Dogs’ Osamu Dazai, he’s likely just as unconventional as the latter.

8) Koko Hekmatyar

Koko Hekmatyar as seen in the Jormungand anime series (Image via White Fox Studios and Geneon)

Like Bungo Stray Dogs' Dazai, one of the ways in which Jormungand's Koko Hekmatyar’s eccentricity shows is through her bloodlust. Whenever she's in a fighting mood, she’s often shown to be smiling and having a good time, enjoying herself more than at any other point in the series. Despite being one of the world's most dangerous arms dealers, she often has a habit of throwing childish fits.

Interestingly, her eccentricity also shows through her occasional willingness to spare her targets. While this is one key difference between her and Dazai, the two are still similar in exactly how they’re crazy they are.

9) Mei Hatsume

Mei Hatsume as seen in the My Hero Academia anime series (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia’s Mei Hatsume’s unconventional nature is similar to Bungo Stray Dogs' Dazai’s when he’s not seen in combat. The two are both shown to be whimsical, with one key difference being Hatsume’s mind moving at a mile a minute, whereas Dazai’s tends to slow things down to appreciate the calm.

Hatsume’s eccentricity is seen by her constant shuffling between different projects as a member of the Support Class at U.A. High School. Despite how many failures she has, she never gets discouraged, happily saying that it’s now time to move onto the next project. Her social skills also highlight her whimsical nature, such as her habit of getting awkwardly close to whoever she is partnered with.

10) Satoru Gojo

Satoru Gojo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Finally, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Satoru Gojo is eerily similar to Bungo Stray Dogs’ Osamu Dazai aside from one key difference. Whereas Gojo will get serious when fighting enemies, he lacks the overall bloodlust that Dazai wishes during a fight. In almost every other aspect of their personalities, the two are similarly eccentric.

Both are shown to be fun and whimsical, almost seeming to prioritize jokes and fun even when in a deadly situation. The two are also shown to be confident in their abilities, often proclaiming themselves to be the strongest fighters around. While both Dazai and Gojo are incredibly eccentric, their performance during a battle or in the company of their immediate peers reflect a remarkable resemblance.

Poll : 0 votes