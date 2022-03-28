10 strongest soldiers in Attack on Titan

In Attack on Titan, especially in the later seasons, it can be hard to remember that not everyone has awe-inspiring Titan Shifter powers. In fact, a vast majority of soldiers seen in the series are plain old humans with no special abilities.

Despite their limitations, some of these soldiers rise up to the level of even rivaling Titan Shifters throughout Attack on Titan. Likewise, these characters become some of the most recognizable and strongest in all of Attack on Titan.

Ackerman clan dominatesAttack on Titan’s ten strongest soldiers

10) Gabi Braun

Gabi as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Despite having no Titan Shifter powers, Gabi Braun is undoubtedly one of Attack on Titan’s ten strongest soldiers. She’s an incredible marksman and has the skills and creativity needed to succeed as a soldier or Warrior candidate.

Although disliked, she’s no doubt incredibly skilled in combat.

9) Mike Zacharias

Mike as seen in the anime (Image via Wit Studios)

Mike Zacharias was called Humanity’s Strongest Soldier until Levi Ackerman joined the Survey Corps, and for good reason. He led his own squad and was incredibly talented at both combat and being a quick-thinking, intelligent leader.

Having been called Humanity’s Strongest Soldier at one point undoubtedly ensured his spot amongst Attack on Titan’s ten strongest soldiers.

8) Sasha Blouse

Sasha Blouse as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Sasha Blouse is also one of Attack on Titan’s best marksmen while also being incredibly skilled at fighting Pure Titans. Unlike Gabi, she’s a fan-favorite, and her moments of strength as a soldier further endear fans to her.

She’s given the nod above previous entries for showing skill in combating both Titans and humans.

7) Connie Springer

Connie as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Especially later on in Attack on Titan’s story, Connie Springer develops into an incredibly talented and skilled soldier. Like Sasha, he’s able to combat both humans and Titans, solidifying him above other entries on this list.

His survival into the story’s final stages gives him the rank above Sasha.

6) Jean Kirstein

Jean as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Like Connie and Sasha, Jean develops into an incredible soldier skilled at fighting both Titan and his fellow man. However, unlike the two, he’s the second brightest mind humanity has behind Armin Arlert and an incredibly talented leader.

With these skills and qualities, he’s undoubtedly one of Attack on Titan’s ten strongest soldiers.

5) Hange Zoe

Hange Zoe as seen in the anime (Image via Wit Studios)

Despite her interesting and certainly unique personality, Hange is an incredibly talented soldier who is also capable of leading like Jean. She has many clutch combat moments in the series, one of the most impactful being the Reiner fight in the Return to Shiganshina arc.

Her skills at both combat and leadership solidify her spot in the upper half of Attack on Titan’s ten strongest soldiers.

4) Kenny Ackerman

Kenny Ackerman as seen in the anime (Image via Wit Studios)

Known best in this context as the man who raised Humanity’s Strongest Soldier and taught him the fundamentals, Kenny Ackerman is a skilled fighter of the Military Police. Despite having minimal experience fighting Titans, his skills fighting other humans solidify his spot high up on this list.

His Ackerman clan blood also inherently makes him much stronger than any other non-Ackerman here.

3) Erwin Smith

Erwin as seen in the anime (Image via Wit Studios)

Strength is not all it takes to be a good soldier, and Erwin Smith is a testament to that. His skills in combating and strategizing against humans and Titans are nearly unmatched, as are his charismatic leadership skills.

His death marks the loss of one of, if not the most, strategic minds in all Attack on Titan.

2) Mikasa Ackerman

Mikasa as seen in the anime (Image via Wit Studios)

Second only to a fellow Ackerman clan member, Mikasa is one of humanity’s strongest assets as a soldier. Her skills and quick thinking are absolutely incredible, and she shows it every time she steps on a battlefield.

Without a doubt, she’s part of the upper echelon of the series’ ten strongest soldiers.

1) Levi Ackerman

Levi as seen in the anime’s fourth season (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Dubbed Humanity’s Strongest Soldier for the entirety of the series, Levi Ackerman is undoubtedly its strongest soldier. Even severely injured, he performs at a level that very few can match when fully healthy.

When not dealing with an injury, even Titan Shifters cower in fear at having to fight with this monster hidden in a human body.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Ravi Iyer