Attack on Titan: Final Season, Part 3 leaves Levi to a fate worse than death

Attack on Titan: Final Season, Part 3 has taken the world by storm with its new hour-long episode. MAPPA has left no stone unturned in producing the episode, with top quality animation and storytelling being the utmost priority. The episode focuses on Rumbling, which was set in motion by Eren Yeager after gaining the Founding Titan's power.

The new episode sees Eren continue with his rampage as the Survey Corps makes a desperate effort to stop the march of the Wall Titans. Other characters such as Annie, Reiner and Pieck are seen assisting the Survey Corps to stop Eren's genocie. The episode also sees fan favorite characters meet their tragic end, with Levi being dealt the worst hand among them all.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Attack on Titan: Final Season, Part 3.

Levi is left to suffer once again in Attack on Titan: Final Season, Part 3

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 is an emotional rollercoaster filled with memorable scenes, character depths, and intense action. The hour-long episode sees fan favorite characters meet their demise, while others are left to pick up the pieces and continue their accursed journey.

One such tragic character is Captain Levi of the Survey Corps, who once again sees a close friend sacrifice themselves in pursuit of stopping Eren's genocide. The character who makes this sacrifice is the commander of the Survey Corps, Hange Zoe, who stays behind to slow down the Rumbling's advance and to give other members a chance to escape.

Hange, before departing, takes a moment to say goodbye to Levi, who tells them for the first time to dedicate their heart. It is a moment of pure agony for Levi as he is aware of the consequences of Hange's decision.

The scene is reminiscent of the one with former commander Erwin Smith in Attack On Titan season 3. Levi is once again made to be a spectator, watching one of his close friends sacrificing themselves, leaving him all alone to continue the battle.

He is once again left in a spiraling world full of misery, however, this time, he is also badly injured and is unable to fight to his full potential. He's left a broken man with nothing to show for but a life full of death and violence. Hopelessness really sets in when we look at the world from Levi's perspective.

All his closest friends have perished, millions are dying because of Eren and his army of Wall Titans and he can't even fight to his full potential.

Levi faces a fate worse than death because he is the one who has to carry the burden of other people's death and be a silent spectator of their unfulfilled hopes and dreams. Hange, Erwin, and the Special Operations Squad etc were all close to him in some capacity and he had the misfortune of seeing them all die.

As a consolation, however, Levi was able to take revenge on the perpetrators in the past, with his superior Titan slaying skills. This approach isn't even viable in the current scenario as he is left with only two fingers in one hand and a body battered with injuries. Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 episode 1 gives us an idea of how terrible Levi's existence has become and how much he has lost.

